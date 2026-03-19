Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1107
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Artyom Trishkin, 2019.07.28 15:29His last activity was in the marketplace in July 2019. Write to him in the discussion of the product you purchased.
Artyom, I sent the author of the robot Andrei Palczewski (please excuse me in advance if I have mistranslated his last name) my message in the product discussion. Please give me some hints how to proceed if the author did not see or ignored his message. Most likely his activity in July 2019, is related to getting a cash reward for the robot I purchased.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Artur, I sent my message to the robot's author Andrei Palchevsky (please excuse me beforehand if he misinterpreted his last name) in the product discussion. Please give me some hints how to proceed if the author did not see or ignored his message. Most likely his activity in July 2019, is related to getting a cash reward for the robot I purchased.
Respectfully, Vladimir.
Increase these values to an outrageous level and test again
Order SL has already been recommended to increase Order SL, but the closing is influenced by more than one parameter.
Although... It may not be too much, but within reasonable limits. Maybe even Trailing start and Trailing step should be optimised.
Increase these values to an outrageous level and test again
They have already advised to increase Order SL, but the closing is influenced by more than one parameter.
Although. It's not too much, but within reasonable limits. Maybe you should even optimize Trailing start and Trailing step.
Hello Alexey!
Thank you for your feedback and advice.
I've tried before to set different options of Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Trailing Stop step, both in manual mode and in the optimizer. The "best" result on the tester between 10.01.2019 and now (almost 8 months) was a loss of about $32, with an initial tester deposit of $3000 and 1:40 leverage (such leverage is provided by my forex dealer).
Sincerely, Vladimir.
P.S. I would like to add once again that in the "All ticks" tester mode the robot earns money, but in "All ticks based on real ticks" mode it runs at a loss. The same happens on a real account.
Hello Alexey!
Thank you for your feedback and advice.
I have previously tried setting different variants of Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Trailing Stop step, both in manual mode and by optimizing in the tester. The "best" result on the tester from 10.01.2019 to date (almost 8 months) was a loss of about $32, with an initial tester deposit of $3000 and 1:40 leverage (such leverage is provided by my forex dealer).
Sincerely, Vladimir.
P.S. I would like to add once again that in the tester mode "All ticks" the robot earns money, but in "All ticks based on real ticks" it runs at a loss. The same thing happened on a real account.
Then move on to plan B. Throw that "G" away and forget it. More nerve wasting than good to get.
The best option is to order an advisor according to your strategy.
Then go to plan B. Throw that "G" away and forget it. It is more nerve-wracking than beneficial.
The best option is to order an EA based on your strategy.
Alexei, plan "B" is probably the right one, but here's the thing - when you have already figured out the problem with the algorithm of an already bought robot, you want the author to listen to me and fix it. However, I want to thank the author for the tip!
There is no strategy as such, there are certain moments that tell you when to enter the market and when not to. These moments are always different and have no structure, that's why I do not order the robot from freelancers.
Regards, Vladimir.
Hi everyone, could you please help me with this problem and I can't figure it out.
If anyone can tell me what my mistake is!?
Hi everyone, could you please help me with this problem and I can't figure it out.
If anyone can tell me what my mistake is!?
Lack of validation.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/tradingconstants/enum_trade_request_actions
There in the documentation, for example
Lack of verification.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/tradingconstants/enum_trade_request_actions
There in the documentation, for example...
Thank you very much!
Uncle programmers there's still a request before you here's the problem!
What to do? If anyone has a clue I can send the code!!!
Uncle programmers there's still a request before you here's a problem!
What to do? If anyone understands it I can send you the code!!!
Aren't you worried that SL, TP and price are the same?