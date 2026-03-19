Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 550
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In MT4 I used a very handy feature of inserting the RSI indicator into the Stochastik indicator. It was more clear perception of market movements and trends compared to the separate location of the indicators on the chart. I am now searching for the same opportunity in MT5, but so far without results...
Please tell me about the mechanism of indicators insertion one into another on the chart of MT5 system ?
THANK YOU.
Is it like this?
First you put one of the indicators on the chart, then you drag the second one with the left mouse button pressed from the indicator list window and when the mouse is over the first indicator you release the mouse button.
If you take the story to the left, it will lose at $100. If you bet more money, it will not lose.
Where has everything you wrote gone?
And the links are gone.
Where has everything you wrote gone?
And the links are gone.
The moderator could have deleted them. Put pictures and files directly here instead of to a third-party resource.
...
I had a chance to take a look before they deleted it. It'll do if you're happy with $110 profit for 15 years. Try the depo 10 000 and lot 0.1. Better yet, make the lot dynamic, depending on the percentage of risk, as I said above. And I see you do not put stop-losses, that's a bad thing.
You bet more money, but calculate the lot in such a way that you do not lose more than a set percentage, for example 2%.
I understand what you're saying, but I want to increase profitability by changing the algorithm. Everything else is for later.
You have a higher percentage of losing trades than profitable ones. It means that in order to make a profit, a profitable trade should be at least twice as big as a losing one.
Or change the algorithm so as to reduce the number of losing trades by at least 50 to 50, ideally 60 to 40. Where 60 is a profitable trade
A moderator could have removed it. Put pictures and files directly here, not on a third-party site.
...
I had a chance to look at it before they deleted it. It will do if you arrange profit of 110$ for 15 years. Try the depo 10 000 and lot 0.1. Better yet, make the lot dynamic, depending on the percentage of risk, as I said above. And I see you do not put stop-losses, that's a bad thing.
You have a higher percentage of losing trades than profitable ones. It means that in order to make a profit, a profitable trade should be at least twice as big as a losing one.
Or change the algorithm so as to reduce the number of losing trades by at least 50 to 50, ideally 60 to 40. Where 60 are profitable trades