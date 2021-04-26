Questions from a "dummy" - page 219
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tol64:
Изучайте язык и сами будете подобные программы писать по 10 штук в день (буквально), а может даже и больше. )) А если нет, то в Работа. Сделают быстро, что и оглянуться не успеете. )))
I don't need to make a whole EA) I don't know if this function is long and complicated...
Eur/JBP - why is there no such pair?
Probably the problem was the cycle, once the cycle was removed it hasn't fallen asleep since and neither has theAbnormal termination.
Thank you all.
I may be interested in one function), but I don't know if this function is long and complex...
So learn MQL5 just enough to make one function. ))
Probably the problem was the loop, once I removed the loop I haven't fallen asleep since and there was noAbnormal termination either.
Thank you all.
Hi all, I have such a question:
I open a grid of baysells and when they trigger they close.
I need to close each of them separately according to an event.
I decided to rewrite it for multicurrency test and ran into it.
Eur/Usd Yes
Usd/JBP Yes
Eur/JBP No
but wanted to test the strategy on three linked pairs.
TheXpert
Eur/Usd Check.
Usd/JBP Yes
Eur/JBP No
I wanted to test the strategy on three related pairs.
1. It has been hinted at to you more than once that there is no currency that is labelled JBP.
2) At which broker did you see the "Usd/JBP" pair?
3. Which broker with MT5 has no cross rates?