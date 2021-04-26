Questions from a "dummy" - page 106
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Task... Please attach a signal module (I don't have one). Let's have a look.
Even weirder. I don't get the effect.
effect only during initialisation, in the tester everything is normal
OK, I don't need it, I don't really need it.
The Zigzag indicator reads values that no longer exist (they must have been there before redrawing). Can this be avoided?
If the values are in the buffer, why isn't it drawing again...
Good afternoon, please explain the following:
I have two classes, I believe that the next generation instance (base - child - child2 - ...), takes more and more space in memory. To operator New, we say exactly how much memory to allocate, passing the class in parameters. But in the delete operator, we do not say exactly how much memory to allocate. Proceeding from this reasoning, it is not quite clear what will happen in the next situation:
I.e. I mean we declared *pClass as a pointer to Cbase (a small class compared to Cchild), but it actually points to Cchild. Hence the question, how willdelete() behave? Will it free the number of bytes equal to the size of Cbase (then memory will be clogged), or will deletion occur correctly?
P.S: well, one more question on the subject: is there any label in allocated memory area (new), with which we can understand size of this area (something like char is stored with zero terminator at the end)? Or in other words, can a piece of code which doesn't know anything about the sizes of classes I've declared correctly free memory?
220Volt:
The question is, how willdelete() behave? Will it free number of bytes equal to Cbase size (then memory will be clogged), or will delete occur correctly?
Of course, it will free memory correctly.
P.S: well, one more question on the subject: is there any label in allocated memory area (new), with which you can understand the size of this area (something like how char is stored with zero terminator at the end)? Or in other words, can a code fragment that knows nothing about sizes of classes I've declared correctly free memory?
of course it will delete correctly. you can spread the brickpoints over the destructors
sizeof ?