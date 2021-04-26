Questions from a "dummy" - page 224

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Shyt1990:
Where can I view this deposit?
The balance in your trading account is the deposit.
 
tol64:

How did you come to the conclusion that slippage was occurring? What entries in the logbook? Are orders being placed? If so, what happens next? If not, in what mode of testing ( Open prices only, OHLC on M1, All ticks)? Have you looked in visualization mode?

In general, you need more information to answer this question. )) So far, the assumption is that the test is conducted in the open prices only mode. Try on OHLC on M1.

Test on all ticks, in visualization, orders are placed in time, but price calmly passes through them and does not open anything, like through a phantom, with not a single error displayed, tested on MQ-demo
 
tol64:

How did you come to the conclusion that slippage was occurring? What entries in the logbook? Are orders being placed? If so, what happens next? If not, in what mode of testing ( Open prices only, OHLC on M1, All ticks)? Have you looked in visualization mode?

In general, you need more information to answer this question. )) So far, the assumption is that the test is conducted in the open prices only mode. Try it on OHLC on M1.

Ran it again, price passes by 20(0) pips, this is a significant breakout to put it down

Switching the tester on

Demonstration of 'slippage'

 
lazarev-d-m:

ran it again, price passes by 20(0) pips, this is a significant breakout to overlook

I've got it clear (your code):

//---

It's hard to say what your problem is. Try writing to Service Desk. But they will also need to reproduce the problem in their place to help.

 
tol64:

I'm clear (your code):

//---

It is difficult to say what your problem is. Try to write to Service Desk. But they will also need to reproduce the problem with you to help.

did you try to open exactly on the 18th of December at 4pm?

maybe there was a ban on trading?

I was interested in the behaviour at that particular point in time

 
lazarev-d-m:

did you try to open exactly on 18 December at 4pm?

maybe there was a ban on trading?

I was interested in the behaviour at that particular point in time.

I tried that time at a different site. Now I looked at the 18th of December 2012. Just as clear:

//---

Try in step mode(F12) to see how it works.

 
tol64:

Tried that time on a different site. I have now looked at 18 December 2012. It's just as clear:

//---

Try in step mode(F12) to see how it works out.

Aha, I found the problem, I have an expiration time of the order is 15 minutes and during this time the price does not have time to break the stop order, but in the tester for some reason in any mode order is not removed, it continues to be displayed, although ignored when it crosses the price, thanks for participating in solving the problem, the expiration time of 60 minutes all works fine, now I send a request to servicedesk
Общайтесь с разработчиками через Сервисдеск!
Общайтесь с разработчиками через Сервисдеск!
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Ваше сообщение сразу станет доступно нашим отделам тестирования, технической поддержки и разработчикам торговой платформы.
 
lazarev-d-m:
Aha, I found the problem, I have the expiration time of the order is 15 minutes and during this time the price does not have time to break the stop order, but in the tester for some reason in any mode order is not removed, it continues to be displayed, although ignored when it crosses the price, thanks for participating in solving the problem, the expiration time of 60 minutes all works fine, now I will send a request to servicedesk
I will send the request to servicedesk now. Is the flags issue resolved or not? https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2251/page8#comment_391931
Экономический календарь
Экономический календарь
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Появилась новая вкладка в терминале "экономический календарь", но почему-то уважаемые форумчане эту тему не обсуждают.
 

Question 1. Is it possible that in the Input parameters when selecting one of the parameter values the next parameter to be selected can be changed. For example, I want to use different MAs in my indicator. For SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, DEMA and TEMA I should enter only one period, but for MMA I need 2 periods. I have done the following:

enum ENUM_MAMode
  {
   MAModeSMA=0,  // Simple
   MAModeEMA=1,  // Exponential
   MAModeSMMA=2, // Smoothed
   MAModeLWMA=3, // Linear Weighted
   MAModeAMA=4,  // Adaptive
   MAModeDEMA=5, // Double Exponential
   MAModeTEMA=6, // Triple Wxponential
  };
input ENUM_MAMode       MAMode=0;      // Moving average

Can I make it so that by selecting SMA, I can enter only one period, but by selecting AMA, I can enter 2 periods?

Question 2: In MQL5 Basics of Programming - Strings, the section "Messages in Different Languages" describes how to output messages in the required language. Is it possible in the code, depending on the terminal language, to specify and display messages in the comments of the input parameter (e.g. as above)? I.e. if Russian, the Input parameters box shows "Simple", "Exponential", etc. If English or default, then "Simple", "Exponential", etc.

 

help me please, what am i doing wrong?

function to delete an order that has not triggered

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> 
CTrade trade;
#include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh>
COrderInfo info;
//-
in_qwerty="EURUSD";

void DeleteUnUsedOrder(string in_qwerty)//---единственный входной параметр - это символ, его название совпадает с комментарием
 {
 if(PositionSelect(in_qwerty)&&OrdersTotal()>0)//Должна быть открыта позиция и найден хотябы один ордер, чтобы функция не работала вхолостую
  {
  for(int n=0;n<=OrdersTotal();n++)//Перебор ордеров
   {
   info.SelectByIndex(n);//Выделяем ордер
   if(info.Comment==in_qwerty)//Сравниваем его комментарий
    {
    trade.OrderDelete(info.Ticket);//Удаляем если совпал коментарий
    }
   }
  }
 }
Struct member undefined error
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