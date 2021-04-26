Questions from a "dummy" - page 224
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How did you come to the conclusion that slippage was occurring? What entries in the logbook? Are orders being placed? If so, what happens next? If not, in what mode of testing ( Open prices only, OHLC on M1, All ticks)? Have you looked in visualization mode?
In general, you need more information to answer this question. )) So far, the assumption is that the test is conducted in the open prices only mode. Try on OHLC on M1.
How did you come to the conclusion that slippage was occurring? What entries in the logbook? Are orders being placed? If so, what happens next? If not, in what mode of testing ( Open prices only, OHLC on M1, All ticks)? Have you looked in visualization mode?
In general, you need more information to answer this question. )) So far, the assumption is that the test is conducted in the open prices only mode. Try it on OHLC on M1.
Ran it again, price passes by 20(0) pips, this is a significant breakout to put it down
ran it again, price passes by 20(0) pips, this is a significant breakout to overlook
I've got it clear (your code):
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It's hard to say what your problem is. Try writing to Service Desk. But they will also need to reproduce the problem in their place to help.
I'm clear (your code):
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It is difficult to say what your problem is. Try to write to Service Desk. But they will also need to reproduce the problem with you to help.
did you try to open exactly on the 18th of December at 4pm?
maybe there was a ban on trading?
I was interested in the behaviour at that particular point in time
did you try to open exactly on 18 December at 4pm?
maybe there was a ban on trading?
I was interested in the behaviour at that particular point in time.
I tried that time at a different site. Now I looked at the 18th of December 2012. Just as clear:
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Try in step mode(F12) to see how it works.
Tried that time on a different site. I have now looked at 18 December 2012. It's just as clear:
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Try in step mode(F12) to see how it works out.
Aha, I found the problem, I have the expiration time of the order is 15 minutes and during this time the price does not have time to break the stop order, but in the tester for some reason in any mode order is not removed, it continues to be displayed, although ignored when it crosses the price, thanks for participating in solving the problem, the expiration time of 60 minutes all works fine, now I will send a request to servicedesk
Question 1. Is it possible that in the Input parameters when selecting one of the parameter values the next parameter to be selected can be changed. For example, I want to use different MAs in my indicator. For SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, DEMA and TEMA I should enter only one period, but for MMA I need 2 periods. I have done the following:
Can I make it so that by selecting SMA, I can enter only one period, but by selecting AMA, I can enter 2 periods?
Question 2: In MQL5 Basics of Programming - Strings, the section "Messages in Different Languages" describes how to output messages in the required language. Is it possible in the code, depending on the terminal language, to specify and display messages in the comments of the input parameter (e.g. as above)? I.e. if Russian, the Input parameters box shows "Simple", "Exponential", etc. If English or default, then "Simple", "Exponential", etc.
help me please, what am i doing wrong?
function to delete an order that has not triggeredStruct member undefined error