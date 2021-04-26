Questions from a "dummy" - page 215
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Let me know how it turns out. It's interesting :)
Time has stopped in the councillor's office.
Time has stopped in the councillor's office.
are the parameters in the expa called up when he is asleep?
Cool! And the last bar in the picture when was it formed?
The quotes are coming in. Sleep continues. Sometimes the broker freezes the quotes and the standard MA shows the weather. But that's another conversation. If interested I will collect screenshots and show the price discrepancy with the charts and
Cool! And the last bar in the picture when formed?
You'd have to be a telepath to help. )) There's no information. It's easier to navigate in the dark. ))
//---
To G001: Make a copy of the source code. Remove the code, which belongs to the trading strategy and put it here, if the reason is fear to reveal the GRAAL. )) All these screenshots don't tell you anything.