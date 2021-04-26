Questions from a "dummy" - page 243
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Do ArrayResize(Buf, rates_total);
Also do this, then at least there will be no error.
And it will draw a straight line=0,014 on Euro M1.
Good afternoon.
There is a code that for some reason doesn't work.
Price in m_symbol.Ask() method returns 0.
Judge the code harshly. I am just learning. Ready to listen to any adequate criticism.
While for the purpose was the fact of opening of a position. Qty not interesting yet(Easy to implement).
Good afternoon.
There is a code that for some reason doesn't work.
Price in m_symbol.Ask() method returns 0.
Judge the code harshly. I am just learning. Ready to listen to any adequate criticism.
While for the purpose was the fact of opening of a position. Qty not interesting yet(Easy to implement).
Maybe you're missing a function, something like SymbolSelect.
In this case, it is a command Name
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/csymbolinfo/csymbolinfoask - see note
Required
RefreshRates
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/csymbolinfo/csymbolinforefreshrates
Can someone please give a code example.
How to create a "decimal ScrollBar"?
I used MQL5 class CScroll.https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/controls/cscroll
If I remember correctly, the OnDeinit() function needs 2.5 seconds to execute.
Question 1: if all indicator handles are not released during this time, what happens?
Indicator handles are a separate topic in MT5, because their release is controlled not so much by the Expert Advisor itself (it can only send a command that it does not need them and reset the handle value), as by the terminal itself (which makes the final decision to completely delete the entire indicator handle).
Question 2: is there a time limit for OnInit()?
Can you tell me what the "profit corridor" should be per year? (в %%)