Questions from a "dummy" - page 206
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Thank you very much. Your tip made it work! I was guided by the article How to use the Standard Library trade classes when writing an EA and there in the section "1.6 CPositionInfo Class" there is myposition.Type(), which should probably be corrected.
Has anyone managed to get trading signals from MQL5???
Did this:
Result:
In the article How to use Standard Library trade classes when writing an EA, section "1.2 Class CSymbolInfo" for msymbol.Ask() it says "Used to get the current Ask price for a set symbol." Maybe something in the article needs to be corrected or I have a mistake somewhere?
Did this:
Result:
In the article How to use Standard Library trading classes when writing an EA, section "1.2 Class CSymbolInfo" for msymbol.Ask() it says "Used to get the current Ask price for a set symbol." Maybe something in the article needs to be corrected or I have a mistake somewhere?
Make it like this:
Make it so:
Thank you, it works. Maybe to insert RefreshRates in class before defining ask (bid) price, otherwise a newbie may understand the wording "Used to get current price..." by analogy with how in MQL4 the current Ask is located without refresh of quotes.
No.
mysymbolinfo.Name(_Symbol);
Then it's not automatic!
Method: mysymbol.RefreshRates()
Description: Used to refresh quotes. When a new symbol is set, it is called automatically.
Then it turns out that it is not automatic!
It appears to be automatic, but only when a new character is set.
Then you should write - when you change the character