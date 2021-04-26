Questions from a "dummy" - page 187
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Please help me. Where's the mistake?
Try it like this:
It is done once in OnInit.You didn't mess up the buffer numbers?
This is done once at OnInit.Are the buffer numbers correct?
What do you mean by wrong?
You can print the value of the indicator to check - "what do we get?"
What do you mean by wrong?
You can print the value of the indicator to check - "what do we get?"
Sorry, I do not know where to add print.
Example for BUY_STOP, goes from red to grey.
Sorry, I do not know where to add print.
Example for BUY_STOP, goes from red to grey.
I haven't found a problem, everything works. I took the codes from page 189.
Question about program property#property tester_file "" .
I need to connect a lot of files to my EA for testing, 3800 to be exact .
Daily option levels for several instruments only for this year .
What is the solution?
Need to connect many files to the EA for testing, 3800 to be exact. Daily option levels for several instruments only for this year. what is the solution?
If for testing, it turns out that all information in these files must be unchangeable (archived). I'd try to write two functions: one resets all data from hundreds of files to one file, the other reads this file according to well-defined rules. Have you tried it that way?