Questions from a "dummy" - page 112
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Can you tell me how to find the exact value of the crossing of the main and indicator stochastic line?
Visually it is easy, but how to implement it programmatically?
What do you mean by precise?
On the bar before last the values were 100 and 50, and on the previous one 50 and 200. Where is the crossover?
in what sense is it accurate?
On the bar before last one the values were 100 and 50, on the bar before last one 50 and 200. Where is the intersection?
In the sense of the value between the bars. I.e. find the value between 2nd and 1st bar on a new bar.
It looks like geometry is required or is there an easier way?
Compare on different bars.Current 0.
If on one (bar 2) A>B and on the other (bar 1) B>A, there was a cross.
but you still have to use geometry - finding the intersection point of two lines - to get the exact value.
Hello.
Is there any way to convert a ULONG number to a string or character set?
Hello.
Is there any way to convert a number of ULONG type to a string or character set?
You can, I guess. Try it this way:Or: MQL5 Reference / Data Conversion / IntegerToString
You can, I guess. Try it this way:Or: MQL5 Reference / Data Conversion / IntegerToString
Thank you. I'll give it a try. Actually the problem is "as simple as a cupboard". I'm trying to convert an order ticket to a string and sendmail. In 4-th ticket was int, but in 5-th it is ulong. Consequently, I cannot use DoubleToString for this type, while this function is convenient and easy. Is it really worth introducing such a data type for tickets? I just can't imagine who doesn't have enough of int.
Thanks again.
Please help with another question.
I've studied the manual of the terminal up and down. The files seem to be stored where they should be, but on startup the Expert Advisor hooks the "wrong" file. I have another one with the same name (a newer version of the class, so to speak), but its Expert Advisor "blindly fails to see". I tried to figure it out. I found the option "run in a separate memory area" in the tab - and I can't uncheck it. The system does not allow me to uncheck it. I found old versions of files in editor menu-open data folder and deleted all unnecessary files. The required file is in the include folder, it compiles, it is prescribed to hook it up in the Expert Advisor. When I put the checkmarks, it does not see the file, when I put inverted commas instead, it does, but the file is old again. I don't understand where it sees it, I've deleted everything.
All problems started when I saved Expert Advisor and include files via menu into a separate folder "just in case". And everything got totally messed up ...
Should I reinstall the entire program? Or do something in the system so that the files are not saved in a separate memory area. System is 7.
Please tell me what to do...