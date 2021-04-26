Questions from a "dummy" - page 118
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This, of course, works.
This is a special case.
This loop will not work if you set it in enum like this
enum PP
{
A=10,
B=-1
}
So it's not possible for the values to be assumed to be incremental.
this is a special case. such a loop will not work if the enum is set to e.g.
enum PP
{
A=10,
B=-1
}
So it's not possible for the values to be assumed to be increasing.
I'm aware of that.
My basic premise is that it's unfair
- it's ok, but as a loop variable, it's "deny and forbid". for boolean ones, for example, there are no limitations, so this crap
it compiles and works fine. The actual ones have no problem either, where is the fairness, I ask you ???
Freedom to enumerated variables ! Long live the loop on periods !
;)
Freedom to enumerated variables ! Long live the period loop !
Whoa! Swampy hates it? :)
when executing string
total=CopyRates(Symbol(),tm[i],m.first,m.last,mr);
when variables are equal to values shown on the picture, MT5 hangs... although I expected it to return -1
Is there an error in the code or a bug?
more precisely, what will return 0
does not seem to be a bug.
-> to servicedesk...!
Wow! Swamp Hate? :)
I'm what they are! I won't shut up!
:)
Can you tell me how to determine programmatically that the optimisation process is over?
In my opinion, the code of deinitialization reason is missing :REASON_END_OPTIMIZATION.
Or maybe these events can be identified somehow?
//---
The question is raised in relation to MQL5 tools.
That is, the optimization process can be controlled from your code right during optimization, collecting a variety of data of any size (not just one double) in real time.
This allows you to write powerful distributed task handlers for any domain.
The new build has new features in the form of entry points for rltime and post optimization process control.
That is, the optimization process can be controlled from your code right during optimization, collecting a variety of data of any size (not just one double) in real time.
This allows you to write powerful distributed task handlers for any type of business.