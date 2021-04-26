Questions from a "dummy" - page 10

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Valmars:
Everything updates normally, values change every second.

Confirmed, there is no such bug in this example. Everything works as it should.

Just moved the timer to the end of the initialization block and replaced these lines

int height=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0);
int width=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0);

to the following

long height = ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0);
long width  = ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0);
In fact, it doesn't play a big role (unless, of course, the timer is expected to be triggered during initialization).
 
Valmars:
Everything is updating normally, values change every second.

Thank you, I didn't check this simplified version, but I had to, so as not to burden others with nonsense,

I have six currency pairs being processed there, i think i messed up somewhere, i will look into it, sorry for the inconvenience :)))

 

The question was born there:

Is opening a position on one symbol causing positions to close and cancelling part of the order nough another symbol is One Cancel Other as a special case or not anymore?

 
Silent:

The question was born there:

Is opening a position on one symbol causing positions to close and cancelling part of the order nough another symbol is One Cancel Other as a special case or not anymore?

There is no "One Cancel Other" order in MT5. Consequently, there is no basis to discuss your question.
 
Interesting:

What you have in mind most people call NETTING.

Considering that the asset is in one currency, I somehow associated netting with hedging...
Interesting:

OCO and If Done are other types of orders. As far as I understand in "common" language this orders will be called something like this: "On Execution" and "Mutually Cancelled".

I.e.: OCO - a sheaf of two orders, one of which is not active and is activated after the main order triggers; If Done - a sheaf of two orders, when one of the orders triggers, the second is canceled.

To be honest, I had my doubts about the wording, so I had to call technical support. Interestingly, they agreed with my version :) or maybe they were just trying to cover it up, or did not really pay much attention.

Yes, deleting pending orders does not fit into my version. That's the argument. I don't see any other cases of contradiction yet.

No matter how I spin it, I still get special cases of the same OCO... Man, that means exotics in forex :)

 
Yedelkin:
There are no "One Cancel Other" orders in MT5.

What prevents you from doing it with an EA?

 
Silent:

What's stopping you from doing it as an advisor?

Your original question was about something else: whether the situation you described is a CCA or not (in MT5 terms). I answered you that there is no basis for an answer. The question of "how exactly" to reproduce your situation was not raised. So let's not get sidetracked.
 
Silent:

Isopening a position on one symbol which caused positions to be closed and part of the order to be cancelled on another symbol a special case or not?

This is a theoretical question not related to the platform. It is just for clarification purposes.

 
Silent:

The question is theoretical without reference to platform. Purely for enlightenment.

The answer depends on how one understands the essence of the CCA order. If without reference to platform, then here is, for example, the discussion: http://forum.alpari.ru/archive/index.php/t-37307.html

...So I understand that classically (I won't give away the truth) CCA-orders are exhibited on one instrument.

One cancels other (OCO) [Архив] - Forex / Форекс форум трейдеров и инвесторов компании Альпари - форекс клуб инвесторов и трейдеров
  • forum.alpari.ru
Уважаемый Гатти, а кто-нибудь вообще занимается этой проблемой? Имеется в виду, что клиенты заинтересованы в возможности выставлять OCO ордера на серверной стороне - это факт. ДЦ как заказчик ставит эту задачу перед разработчиками? Если не ставит - то когда планирует? Если не планирует - то почему? И т.д. - вопросов можно много задать, а...
 
Yedelkin:

The answer depends on how one understands the essence of the CCA order. Without reference to the platform, here is, for example, a discussion: http://forum.alpari.ru/archive/index.php/t-37307.html

...So I understand that classically (I won't give away the truth) CCA orders are exhibited on a single instrument.

Yes, that's where I've been, thanks. Anyway, that seems to be the problem with this particular "who understands the point".

I ended up with this: called the TA again, referred to their old terminal, where it was

and asked to tell me how in MT5

Yedelkin:

handle these two simple situations:

1) There are twoactive pending orders, each with their own volumes, opening prices and SL-TP levels. How exactly can the SERVER cancel one of them when the other is triggered?

2) There is a pending BUY STOP order. How exactly can the SERVER place a new pending order of any type when the order triggers?

After a couple of minutes and agreed that this is not possible, they suggested using a buy-split and a sell-split. Anyway, the CCA is sort of there, but in places. Tomorrow they promised to clarify something there in more detail, without specifying what.

Thanks for the expanded outlook :)

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