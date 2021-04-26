Questions from a "dummy" - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Everything updates normally, values change every second.
Confirmed, there is no such bug in this example. Everything works as it should.
Just moved the timer to the end of the initialization block and replaced these lines
to the followingIn fact, it doesn't play a big role (unless, of course, the timer is expected to be triggered during initialization).
Everything is updating normally, values change every second.
Thank you, I didn't check this simplified version, but I had to, so as not to burden others with nonsense,
I have six currency pairs being processed there, i think i messed up somewhere, i will look into it, sorry for the inconvenience :)))
The question was born there:
Is opening a position on one symbol causing positions to close and cancelling part of the order nough another symbol is One Cancel Other as a special case or not anymore?
The question was born there:
Is opening a position on one symbol causing positions to close and cancelling part of the order nough another symbol is One Cancel Other as a special case or not anymore?
What you have in mind most people call NETTING.
OCO and If Done are other types of orders. As far as I understand in "common" language this orders will be called something like this: "On Execution" and "Mutually Cancelled".
I.e.: OCO - a sheaf of two orders, one of which is not active and is activated after the main order triggers; If Done - a sheaf of two orders, when one of the orders triggers, the second is canceled.
To be honest, I had my doubts about the wording, so I had to call technical support. Interestingly, they agreed with my version :) or maybe they were just trying to cover it up, or did not really pay much attention.
Yes, deleting pending orders does not fit into my version. That's the argument. I don't see any other cases of contradiction yet.
No matter how I spin it, I still get special cases of the same OCO... Man, that means exotics in forex :)
There are no "One Cancel Other" orders in MT5.
What prevents you from doing it with an EA?
What's stopping you from doing it as an advisor?
Isopening a position on one symbol which caused positions to be closed and part of the order to be cancelled on another symbol a special case or not?
This is a theoretical question not related to the platform. It is just for clarification purposes.
The question is theoretical without reference to platform. Purely for enlightenment.
The answer depends on how one understands the essence of the CCA order. If without reference to platform, then here is, for example, the discussion: http://forum.alpari.ru/archive/index.php/t-37307.html
...So I understand that classically (I won't give away the truth) CCA-orders are exhibited on one instrument.
The answer depends on how one understands the essence of the CCA order. Without reference to the platform, here is, for example, a discussion: http://forum.alpari.ru/archive/index.php/t-37307.html
...So I understand that classically (I won't give away the truth) CCA orders are exhibited on a single instrument.
Yes, that's where I've been, thanks. Anyway, that seems to be the problem with this particular "who understands the point".
I ended up with this: called the TA again, referred to their old terminal, where it was
and asked to tell me how in MT5
handle these two simple situations:
1) There are twoactive pending orders, each with their own volumes, opening prices and SL-TP levels. How exactly can the SERVER cancel one of them when the other is triggered?
2) There is a pending BUY STOP order. How exactly can the SERVER place a new pending order of any type when the order triggers?
After a couple of minutes and agreed that this is not possible, they suggested using a buy-split and a sell-split. Anyway, the CCA is sort of there, but in places. Tomorrow they promised to clarify something there in more detail, without specifying what.
Thanks for the expanded outlook :)