Questions from a "dummy" - page 2
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Enables (selects) one hour parameter GoodHourOfDay (-1 all hours are "good")
To allow a period (interval of hours) use the BadHoursOfDay parameter. This is the bit mask of the "bad" hours. 24 bits are used (by the number of hours in a day).
If you want to allow an interval from 8 to 19 hours inclusive, disable hours 0 to 7 and 20 to 23. The value of the parameter will look like this
11110000000000001111111111 (in binary form),
16646399 (in decimal form).
1. 16646399 = 11111100000000011111111 or 1111000000000111111111?
The trade ban described above should look like this - 111111100000000000011111= 16646175 (I think so).
2. Also this piece from the following article is very unclear
Yes indeed 1111111111111111110000 = 16777152. But for some reason it seems to me that it is not the first 6 hours of the day, but the last.
In my opinion, resolution just for the first 6 hours should look like this - 00000011111111111111111111= 262143.
Or am I missing something? I would like more detailed documentation on this (preferably with different examples), not like now... :(
I'm not good at programming. Should the parameter be set as one long string? The Expert Advisor will understand itself - when it is a binary code and when it is a decimal code? How would the value of the parameter look, to allow trading from 02:00 to 05:00 and from 14:00 to 17:00? Thank you in advance for answers.
I can't set this parameter in binary, I can't enter more than eleven digits. But in decimal form it works, but how to solve the required time? Any advice?
Set the normal calculator to 'engineering' mode and run the value you want from Bin to Dec.
It's only a matter of time... :)
1. 16646399 = 11111110000000000011111111 or 1111000000000000011111111111?
The trade ban described above should look like this - 11111110000000000000011111= 16646175 (I think so).
2. Also this piece from the following article is very unclear
Yes indeed 11111111111111111111000000 = 16777152. But for some reason it seems to me that it is not the first 6 hours of the day, but the last.
In my opinion, resolution just for the first 6 hours should look like this - 00000011111111111111111111= 262143.
Or am I missing something? I would like more detailed documentation on this (preferably with different examples), not like now... :(If I understand it correctly, the parameter must look like this -11000111111111110001111111= 13106303.
1. 16646399 = 11111110000000000011111111 or 1111000000000000011111111111?
The trade ban described above should look like this - 11111110000000000000011111= 16646175 (I think so).
2. Also this piece from the following article is very unclear
Yes indeed 11111111111111111111000000 = 16777152. But for some reason it seems to me that it is not the first 6 hours of the day, but the last.
In my opinion, resolution just for the first 6 hours should look like this - 00000011111111111111111111= 262143.
Or am I missing something? I would like more detailed documentation on this (preferably with different examples), not like now... :(If I understand it correctly, the parameter must look as follows -11000111111111110001111111= 13106303.
Thanks for the response. Tried putting it in the tester. It works, but not at the time I wanted it to. How to convert from binary code to decimal?
It works. But it's four hours behind the terminal time. Starts trading at 6 instead of 2 o'clock, etc.
I'm not entirely sure about1100011111111111000111111111, I just stated what I understood. How to convert from Bin to Dec described above (can be easily done with Windows calculator).
If you select "engineering" style and specify Bin, then all entered numbers will be binary. In order to convert Bin to Dec without any problems you just need to switch the mode from Bin to Dec.
I'm not entirely sure about1100011111111111000111111111, I just stated what I understood. How to convert from Bin to Dec was described above (you can easily do it with Windows calculator).
Wikipedia has it all.
Converting binary numbers to decimal numbers
Suppose you are given a binary number 110001. To convert it to decimal, simply write it from right to left as the sum of the digits as follows:
I would also like to know how to change to engineering mode and what is "racing"?
It is very simple.
If you need to work in binary mode go to "engineering" and Bin (F8).
For example enter110001111111110001111111 and press F6. The calculator will automatically convert Bin to Dec and show 13106303
PS
In binary mode 8 bytes must be specified (otherwise the input value length will be less than 24 characters).
It is very simple.
If you want to work in binary mode switch to "engineering" and Bin (F8).
For example enter110001111111110001111111 and press F6. The calculator will automatically convert Bin to Dec and show 13106303
PS
In binary mode 8 bytes must be specified (otherwise input value length will be less than 24 characters).
I enter, press F6 - no reaction. Thanks anyway. I got the same number 13106303 using classic Excel conversion technique. But my Expert Advisor is not trading at the time I need it. I guess the developers have to give me the answer.
1. Yes, there is some question to the developers - That it is a mask for 24 hours is clear, but where is the 1 and 24 hours I personally do not understand (although it is reasonable to assume that 1 sign in the mask is 1 hour).
In my judgement I proceeded from the following
Note
Values from 0 to 16777215 (11111111111111111111111111b) are correct. Each bit in the bitmap that has a value of "1" marks the hour (whose number in the day corresponds to the bit number in the bitmap) as "bad".
If I understand the description correctly, the parameter 262143(000000111 111111111111111 ) should only allow trading within the first 6 hours.
Although, judging by the example described here, the first 6 hours will already have the following map - 1111111111111111110000= 16777152 (specified 6 last bitmap characters).
Or there was a mistake in the text and the author meant the last 6 hours.
2. Again - Engineering - F8(Bin) - enter the bitmap as Bin - F6(Dec) - the result we want.
From Dec to Bin - Engineering - F6(Dec) - enter bitmap as Dec (parameter) - F8(Bin) - decode bitmap.