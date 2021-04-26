Questions from a "dummy" - page 4
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I decided to talk to their online support, not at all aware of what a STACK OF PRICES is :). When I explained on my fingers what I was talking about, they advised me to write to support@nordfx.com.
My deposit may be 0 if I opened a real account, it may be a bug during demo registration.
I have never been told what to do with them, they do not do anything wrong... If i have never been told what to do with them, i have never been told what to do with them.
Took down their platform.
I opened a real one with 0 deposit in a hurry.
Interesting:
PS
I have already sent them an e-mail and we will see what they will reply.
I think there is no tumbler there and there are no plans for it, as far as I remember Brocco does not have one either (at least not yet).
NordFX support team has described everything they could say about MT5 in two URLs:
1. http://ru.nordfx.com/MetaTrader_5.html
2. http://ru.nordfx.com/trading_account_standart_mt5.html
I think there is no tumbler there and there are no plans for it, as far as I remember Brocco does not have one either (at least not yet).
The NordFX support team has described all they had to say about MT5 in two URLs:
1. http://ru.nordfx.com/MetaTrader_5.html
2. http://ru.nordfx.com/trading_account_standart_mt5.html
It's a pity, it looks like it only works on Alpari.
Maybe someone else will have it, let's wait!
Where does it say in the documentation that the numbering is from right to left and why is it so?
The lower digits are to the right of the higher ones.
About the tumbler.... I have a vague idea what it is and what it's for, but I've read about it here: https://www.fxpro.ru/trading/conditions/ecn
The lower grades are to the right of the higher grades.
About the tumbler.... I have a vague idea what it is and what it is for, but I read about it here: https://www.fxpro.ru/trading/conditions/ecn
My friends. I started this thread not to discuss about the glass. Although the glass is also interesting. But it's just advertising. You'll never see the glass in the Forex market. And if you do - try to enter your order, will it show? It's all a performance, a show. Bookmakers take bets. If there is a bookie, there should be a table of all deals.
Well, yes, the branch has really gone in one direction of development. And about the glass - So who needs it (and it is usually needed by those who want to work on the real exchange) and so will work with him.
And bids on currencies may well get into it, if it is not about familiar Forex, but about futures or options on the currency (another thing is that such data on the MICEX or say, Currenex is not the whole market)...
If you will excuse me, please, the esteemed public.
There is a misprint in the comment. It is correct:
Хотите разрешить интервал с 8 до 19 часов включительно, запретите часы с 0 по 7 и с 20 по 23. Значение параметра будет выглядеть так:
111100000000000011111111 (binary),
15728895 (decimal).
Interesting
When a number is represented in binary notation, significant digits (bits) are numbered from right to left, as in numbering systems with other bases (octal, decimal, hexadecimal, etc.). Forgive me if this is not explicitly stated in the article.
strelec
To allow trading from 0200 to 0500 and from 1400 to 1700 (inclusive),
you need to set the parameter value to 16531395 (1111111100001111111111000011 in binary).