MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 13
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When restarting the PC, the MetaTester services are started if the startup type is "automatic"
How can I change the startup type? Is a simple stop not enough?
The best way to uninstall the agent is to turn it on just as easily by installing it.
Stop in this case simply means stop, after restarting the computer the agent service will start again.
The best thing to do is to uninstall the agent - turn it on just as easily by installing it.
Understood, thank you.
Will unchecking "Allow public use of agents" solve my problem? I.e. the agent will work, but Cloud won't use it?
How do I change the launch type?
Please advise how to deal with
when optimizing after some time following the connection of MQL5 Cloud Network
local and remote agents switch to the "finished" state, and optimization completely goes to MQL5 Cloud
Build 478 64bit
advise on how to deal with
Please advise how to deal with
when optimizing after some time following the connection of MQL5 Cloud Network
local and remote agents switch to the "finished" state, and optimization completely goes to MQL5 Cloud
build 478 64bit
The unbalanced distribution of tasks has shown itself so far.
We will fix it in the next builds and partially solve the problem in the next build.
Stop in this case simply means stop, after restarting the computer the agent service will start again.
The best way to uninstall the agent is to enable it just as easily by installing it.