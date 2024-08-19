MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 13

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stringo:

When restarting the PC, the MetaTester services are started if the startup type is "automatic"

How can I change the startup type? Is a simple stop not enough?


 
Stop in this case simply means stop, after restarting the computer the agent service will start again.

The best way to uninstall the agent is to turn it on just as easily by installing it.
 
Renat:
Stop in this case simply means stop, after restarting the computer the agent service will start again.

The best thing to do is to uninstall the agent - turn it on just as easily by installing it.

Understood, thank you.

Will unchecking "Allow public use of agents" solve my problem? I.e. the agent will work, but Cloud won't use it?

 
Yes, unchecking will disconnect from the cloud network after the next billing has finished.
 
komposter:

How do I change the launch type?

Start - Administration - Services
 
Renat, Slava, thank you.
 

Please advise how to deal with

when optimizing after some time following the connection of MQL5 Cloud Network

local and remote agents switch to the "finished" state, and optimization completely goes to MQL5 Cloud

Build 478 64bit

 
maxfade:

advise on how to deal with

There's a discussion
 
maxfade:

Please advise how to deal with

when optimizing after some time following the connection of MQL5 Cloud Network

local and remote agents switch to the "finished" state, and optimization completely goes to MQL5 Cloud

build 478 64bit

The unbalanced distribution of tasks has shown itself so far.

We will fix it in the next builds and partially solve the problem in the next build.

 
Renat:
Stop in this case simply means stop, after restarting the computer the agent service will start again.

The best way to uninstall the agent is to enable it just as easily by installing it.
From the next build, the Stop command will prohibit the service from starting automatically. This will allow the start/stop commands to easily control agent service activity.
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