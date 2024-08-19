MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 25
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Overwiew now shows Test passed 1407 Time taken 11 hours 45 minutes...
If Join MQL5 Cloud Network is selected in Overwiew and MQL5 Cloud Network statistics shows non-zero values, everything must work.
And look again: User Manual / Client Terminal / Tester / Operation with the Tester / MetaTester and Remote Agents / Operation with MetaTester
By the way, I still haven't caught on, how much can two continuously running cores earn on average in a month? Does anyone know?
By the way, I still haven't caught on, how much can two continuously running cores earn on average in a month? Anyone have any idea?
I too would like to know at the current load of my agents how much it would be
I think the network will be free of charge until the championships start (as I once suggested). And with such activity and interest in it perhaps it will be free until the end of the year (unless, of course, you count the bonus from the developers).
The launch of the paid version is near.
The financial part is being finalised now. Note the new interest-free way to top up your account via credit cards.
how to fight it?
Sometimes I get responses like this from network in packs (Critical Runtime Error). Running pass on local kernel - everything is fine (I tried it many times, with different parameters). I suppose, that probably the network agent either ran out of disk space or memory is not enough (multicast) or what else. But, it's a shame that a generally profitable passage is excluded from further consideration. Although, on the other hand, I feel that the problem is not solvable in principle (how do I know that the problem is with the agent and not with the ekspert?) . Or maybe a setting "Do not use agents which returned Critical Runtime Error in last 24 hours on your account"?
Not critical for me (enough remote cores), but generally an inconvenience.
Still, something has to be done about it:
Pay attention to the response returned by the cloud. It seems that not a single correct response has been received since yesterday (and the passes are 100% with transactions and no errors). The usefulness of the network in such a case is 0. And the case - 12 instruments since the beginning of the year. Although a couple of days ago at times there were correct results, but today - none at all.
In light of the fact that the cloud will soon be paid, I would not want to throw money to the wind without any result (in the test mode I got $7 for yesterday and today for using the network, although, again, I did not get anything from it, and used the network only yesterday evening, because it was not working during the day).
+ sometimes the cloud will go into a state of being finished when it's full(!). How can this be when there are still a few thousand passes left?
+ sometimes the cloud goes into a state of finished when it is completely overrun(!). How can this be when there are still a few thousand passes left?
Not only for full brute force.
With genetics, it's all clear - it's waiting for the rest of the population to return the result. That's why, for example in my EA, it's faster to make 20 thousand passes of full brute force than 10 thousand passes of genetics (clearly, parameters for full brute force are not taken as precisely as for genetics, otherwise genetics would have not 10 thousand passes, but much less).
Although sometimes everything hangs in the finished state until you turn off the cloud.