Errors, bugs, questions - page 897
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Please tell me how to create a poll on the forum?
Where a new topic there is a small arrow, click on it and comes out"new poll" choose.
Where a new topic is, there is a small arrow, click on it and"new poll" comes up.
Can you please tell me how to move to read data on a new line, I can't find the command to move the cursor to a new line, thanks
FileSeek().
Am I correct in assuming that this function can only move the cursor by reading characters from the beginning of the file? How can it move the cursor to a new line in a file like this
Um... no csv file. I'll convert it to txt.
made it look like it's opening a csv with a text editor.
move the cursor to a new line in the file
FILE_LINE_END
Get end ofline flags
What is a new line in a file? Does a file have lines?
So, according to my file layout, to go from line 95 to line 96, I need to know the number of files in the line and count the number of variables =(95*(number of values in the line)+1)
Is that how it works? It just looks easy, if I need all values in file, but I need csv file for archive of current and future news, and I need to think over mechanism of rows search, that data corresponds to criteria, for example only 95 line has all data that meet my requirements (EURUSD;2012;12;15;12;30) - if this line is found, then trade is allowed, etc.
So, according to my file layout, to go from line 95 to line 96, I need to know the number of files in the line and count the number of variables =(95*(number of values in the line)+1)
Is that how it works? It just looks easy, if I need all values in file, but I need csv file for archive of current and future news, and I need to think over mechanism of lines searching, that data will correspond to criteria, for example only 95 line has all data that meet my requirements (EURUSD;2012;12;15;12;30) - if such line is found, I am allowed to trade, etc.
Read all the file operations carefully. It has everything you need to navigate in the file.
Try to experiment with this example:
//---
There are quite a few examples in the Help, code base and articles too. All you need to do is to take it and use it. ))
FILE_LINE_END
Getting end ofline sign
I more or less figured it out, the terminal sees a csv file not as a table but as a usual file where all variables are lined up and separated by a separator, and to orientate in it as in a table, I wrote a little sample script to work with csv as with a table, from a human point of view, as strange as it may sound, today / tomorrow I will throw in CodeBase, I think many will be interesting