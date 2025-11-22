Errors, bugs, questions - page 859
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So this function is only called when optimisation=CustomMax ?
In fact, I first used this function this way:
bool IsGraphic = true;
void OnTesterInit(){
//----
IsGraphic = (MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_VISUAL_MODE) > 0);
Print(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_VISUAL_MODE), " Hi, Tester!)
//----
}
Good afternoon!
All installed MT5 terminals have been updated, and in all of them the "signals" tab has disappeared.
I have downloaded a new terminal from MQ website, but similarly, this tab is missing:
Reference: Windows 7 x64 Professional, Rus
What can I do?
Thank you
kotox:
All installed MT5 terminals have been updated and the "signals" tab has disappeared in all of them.
What to do?
Try to connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server,
The possibility of using the signals is most likely disabled on the server you connect to.
Hello,
I am trying to save a picture and publish it on the website, when I save through the terminal it writes the following picture to the website:
image link:https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12560/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp
In real life, the graph is as follows
I.e. no objects are saved.
objects only if saved as (AS IS)
I'm asking because everything was saved normally before.
I.e. does not save any objects.
are saved.
It's just that the terminal considered your application as an advertising one based on the presence of a link, and rightly so.
Too bad the forum can't recognize PR people and automatically ban them.
I have to help it do that. Sometimes. But we're working on it.
take a hint?
;)
persist.
It's just that the terminal has judged your app to be an advertisement based on the link, and rightly so.
Too bad the forum can't recognize PR people and automatically ban them.
I have to help him with that. sometimes. but we're working on it.
You get the hint?
;)
What does one have to do with the other?
Tell me why he didn't save the line, too.
persist.
It's just that the terminal has judged your app to be an advertisement based on the link, and rightly so.
It's a pity the forum can't yet recognise PR people and automatically ban them.
I have to help him with that. sometimes. but we're working on it.
get the hint?
;)
I appreciate your super moderator humor, thank you. but I would still like to get to the bottom of the problem that exists.
So I don't look like a PR guy to you,
There's a link to this website:https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12582/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp
It's not looking at :https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12581/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp
ok
But here the plain text is not saved either:
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12583/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp
which looks like this (Saved as AS IS):https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12589/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp