Errors, bugs, questions - page 859

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Roffild:

So this function is only called when optimisation=CustomMax ?

and what did the checks and unloading to the log gave ?
 
And on the tab in the "Input parameters" tester, add a digit (spaces) for the number of the total number of optimisations (the lowest) and allow it to be copied [into the calculator].
 

In fact, I first used this function this way:

bool IsGraphic = true;

void OnTesterInit()

{
//----
IsGraphic = (MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_VISUAL_MODE) > 0);
Print(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_VISUAL_MODE), " Hi, Tester!)
//----
}
But then I found out that it is only for optimization.
 

Good afternoon!

All installed MT5 terminals have been updated, and in all of them the "signals" tab has disappeared.

I have downloaded a new terminal from MQ website, but similarly, this tab is missing:

Reference: Windows 7 x64 Professional, Rus

What can I do?

Thank you

 

kotox:

All installed MT5 terminals have been updated and the "signals" tab has disappeared in all of them.

What to do?

Try to connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server,

The possibility of using the signals is most likely disabled on the server you connect to.

 

Hello,

I am trying to save a picture and publish it on the website, when I save through the terminal it writes the following picture to the website:

image link:https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12560/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp

https://charts.mql5.com/1/24/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp-3.png

In real life, the graph is as follows


I.e. no objects are saved.

objects only if saved as (AS IS)

I'm asking because everything was saved normally before.

Chart USDCAD, H1, 2012.10.19 11:37 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Chart USDCAD, H1, 2012.10.19 11:37 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Symbol: USDCAD. Periodicity: H1. Broker: MetaQuotes Software Corp.. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5. Trading Mode: Demo. Date: 2012.10.19 11:37 UTC.
 
Vladon:

I.e. does not save any objects.


are saved.

It's just that the terminal considered your application as an advertising one based on the presence of a link, and rightly so.

Too bad the forum can't recognize PR people and automatically ban them.

I have to help it do that. Sometimes. But we're working on it.


take a hint?

;)

 
sergeev:

persist.

It's just that the terminal has judged your app to be an advertisement based on the link, and rightly so.

Too bad the forum can't recognize PR people and automatically ban them.

I have to help him with that. sometimes. but we're working on it.


You get the hint?

;)

What does one have to do with the other?

Tell me why he didn't save the line, too.

 
Some kind of border post or something,
 
sergeev:

persist.

It's just that the terminal has judged your app to be an advertisement based on the link, and rightly so.

It's a pity the forum can't yet recognise PR people and automatically ban them.

I have to help him with that. sometimes. but we're working on it.


get the hint?

;)

I appreciate your super moderator humor, thank you. but I would still like to get to the bottom of the problem that exists.

So I don't look like a PR guy to you,

There's a link to this website:https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12582/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp

It's not looking at :https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12581/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp

ok

But here the plain text is not saved either:

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12583/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp

which looks like this (Saved as AS IS):https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12589/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp

Chart USDCAD, H1, 2012.10.19 12:37 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Chart USDCAD, H1, 2012.10.19 12:37 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Symbol: USDCAD. Periodicity: H1. Broker: MetaQuotes Software Corp.. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5. Trading Mode: Demo. Date: 2012.10.19 12:37 UTC.
1...852853854855856857858859860861862863864865866...3193
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