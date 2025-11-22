Errors, bugs, questions - page 1982
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The default copy operator is triggered.
If it's not difficult, where can I read it?
Can you tell me how to read information from an email or sms using MQL4/5? For example, I receive information-signal to email, my Expert Advisor reads it and opens/closes position.
The default copy operator is triggered.
I even found this in the docs (note the 3rd line from the bottom):
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/types/casting
I remember that it was possible to copy (in memcpy style) to simple structures, but my structure is not simple.
I remember it was possible to copy (dumb memcpy style) into simple structures, but I don't have a simple structure.
MQL5 has changed.
MQL5 has changed.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The new version of MetaTrader 5 build 1640: Create and test your own financial instruments
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.07.19 18:03
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 1640: creating and testing your own financial instruments
The implicit operator copies objects by heart.
If necessary, you can override the behaviour and create your own variant instead of the implicit copy operator using overloading.
fxsaber
Thank you, that makes sense now. Don't know whether to rejoice or not. The compatibility with the old code is broken. It's a good idea to somehow force activation of new functionality with such significant changes (via compilation switches or #pragma).
For example, my auto_ptr:
Now it turns out that auto_ptr can be copied in the new code (unless the copying operator/constructor is silenced), which will lead to multiple deletions of a single pointer.
File MQL5\Include\Controls\SpinEdit.mqh
int MaxValue(void) const { return(m_min_value); }
How do I download MT4?
I download the mt4setup.exe file, install it, but the platform installs mt5. where can I get mt4?
I download the mt4setup.exe file, install it, but the platform installs mt5. where can I get mt4?