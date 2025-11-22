Errors, bugs, questions - page 370
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Yes. The error is out. In the tester, events come in at their own number without taking CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM into account.
A fix will be in the next build.
And not receiving CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE andCHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE eventsfrom objects (created by indicator) will remain?
There will be a mechanism to selectively enable/disable the generation of these events.
Thanks for the vigilance, fixed. Really there is an error in 430 version of the compiler when setting the name of an intu-variable via comment.
I don't know, it works fine for me: // WinXP SP2, MT5 32x
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No, I cheated. After recompiling it was like this:
Last build (430) when testing with Forward period and Custom Max - hangs (seems to be at the moment of switching to Forward testing). At first I blamed it on my Expert Advisor, but then I checked the following code:
I have set parameters to optimize from 1 to 1000, all ticks, USDCAD, M4 from 01.01.2011 to today (with Forward - any period). Freeze. Disconnected remote agents - I restarted the terminal - it hangs too. Removed the forward period - it works. Whether Custom Max is to blame - didn't check it. Before this build - everything worked.
In the latest build (430) I have stopped displaying optimisation results when I select "All symbols selected in Market Watch". Does anyone know why? By the way, in the "optimization graph" tab, all the results are drawn.
Thank you for the message. A fix will be in the next build
Dear developers, is there any way to speed up the release of this build, I' ve had my work for a week now as the terminal is hanging on forward.
)))))))) Kindergarten... So happy on a Saturday morning...
And on what basis do you even allow yourself to make such remarks to a stranger ? To put it crudely, "Who the hell are you?"
"Kindergarten" is when developers without proper testing release a build with critical (to me and many others)
bugs in the functionality and have been unable to release an update for a long time. Now that's really depressing.
And on what basis do you even allow yourself to make such remarks about a stranger? To put it crudely, "WHO ARE YOU?"
"Kindergarten" is when developers without proper testing release a build with critical (to me and many others)
bugs in the functionality and have been unable to release an update for a long time. Now that's really depressing.
You might alternatively look at other terminals and the number of bugs in them....
And about what your job costs is kindergarten....
Have you paid money for the development of this program to the developers? If not, you know the answer...
When you have the contract and proof of payment, then you can ask about the timing.