Errors, bugs, questions - page 700
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In the add server field, type Straighthold and press Enter. A working server will appear.
Installed client on Windows 8, when installing I specify directory not on system drive, like D:\mt5\. The working directory for indicators and everything else becomes C:\Users\Sion\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\*** - is there any way to overcome this?
I couldn't find any settings in the terminal to change the directory.
Installed client on Windows 8, when installing I specify directory not on system drive, like D:\mt5\. The working directory for indicators and everything else becomes C:\Users\Sion\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\*** - is there any way to overcome this?
I couldn't find any settings in the terminal to change the directory.
Have you tried that?
Have you tried that?
Clarifications on the ability to execute trades.
Given:
1. an open long position with the volume of 1.1 lots.
2) Trading on the instrument is limited: only closing position and/or only buy trades.
It is necessary to close the current position.
Questions:
1. Can I send a Sell order of 1.0 lot? If not, is this requirement checked on the client or will it be rejected on the server?
2. Can I send a 1.1 lot Sell order in partial volume mode? If not, is this requirement checked on the client or will it be rejected on the server?
Hello, people! Are the answers to the questions asked so obvious that everyone is too lazy to answer them? :)
Please don't ignore the request for help.
Hello, people! Are the answers to the questions asked so obvious that everyone is too lazy to answer them? :)
Please don't ignore the request for help.
Do you even use the OrderCheck function to check the request before sending the order ?
The return code will give you all the answers.
Two accounts.MK and Insta.In the settings 250000 bars.Loaded all the history.The number of bars checked below the script.
On the chart is a simple average SMA with a period of 4000.Period less the number of bars.Accordingly there is a reserve for the construction.
Why is the average shifted please? It appears on the Daily, below TF order.
Gentlemen Developers, please draw your attention to the following problem (and fix it)
We have design
int filehandle=FileOpen("_My\\Sym.txt",FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|FILE_ANSI);
When testing the program from the help:
“ Файл открывается в папке клиентского терминала в подпапке MQL5\files (или каталог_агента_тестирования\MQL5\files в случае тестирования).”
At first time the file is read and visible, but as soon as you recompile the application, the file from the testing directory is erased together with the subfolder, just before testing starts!
If this is the intention, then why?
If this is a bug, please fix it, it is not possible to normally test anddebug applications with external files.
Yes, I am using Win 7 64 bit AndMT5(619).