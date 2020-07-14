the Log message has output nothing after today's Update(build 2532), what happen?
Update to the build 2533 (it was fixed in 2533 builds):
Renat Fatkhullin , 07/20/14 18:29
Upgrade to current beta 2533 through the help menu.
As it turned out for 2532 - we overdid it with the optimization of the logger and disabled some events.
Sergey Golubev:
Thank you guy!
the Log message has nothing now, no open/close position message, no Print("...") function's output, just several lines like this:
2020.07.15 00:55:16.000 Core 01 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2020.07.15 00:55:16.000 Core 01 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2020.07.15 00:55:16.504 Core 01 connected
2020.07.15 00:55:16.515 Core 01 authorized (agent build 2532)
2020.07.15 00:55:16.519 Tester EURUSD,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of Experts\myEURUSD\myEURUSD.ex5 from 2000.01.01 00:00 to 2020.01.01 00:00
2020.07.15 00:55:16.528 Core 01 common synchronization completed
2020.07.15 00:55:16.994 Tester quality of analyzed history is 98%
2020.07.15 00:55:52.747 Core 01 connection closed
nothing else, is this a big BUG? what happen?