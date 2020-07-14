the Log message has output nothing after today's Update(build 2532), what happen?

the Log message has nothing now, no open/close position message, no Print("...") function's output, just several lines like this:


2020.07.15 00:55:16.000 Core 01 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000

2020.07.15 00:55:16.000 Core 01 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000

2020.07.15 00:55:16.504 Core 01 connected

2020.07.15 00:55:16.515 Core 01 authorized (agent build 2532)

2020.07.15 00:55:16.519 Tester EURUSD,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of Experts\myEURUSD\myEURUSD.ex5 from 2000.01.01 00:00 to 2020.01.01 00:00

2020.07.15 00:55:16.528 Core 01 common synchronization completed

2020.07.15 00:55:16.994 Tester quality of analyzed history is 98%

2020.07.15 00:55:52.747 Core 01 connection closed


nothing else,  is this a big BUG?  what happen?

 

Update to the build 2533 (it was fixed in 2533 builds):


Upgrade to current beta 2533 through the help menu.

As it turned out for 2532 - we overdid it with the optimization of the logger and disabled some events.


 
Sergey Golubev:

Thank you guy!

