Errors, bugs, questions - page 709
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I've had a lot of luck with all sorts of bugs.
Here's another one.
The server "forgets" that it has received an order and it sort of needs to be executed.
MetaQuotes, I think it is time to add symbolic amount of money to your profile for each detected bug. Then the debugging of the terminal will go faster.
If you have found a bug, get it, if not - sorry.
This entry in the tester passes with flying colours, Attempting to attach the EA to the graph gives an error
Found the bug get it, didn't find it sorry.
What is the error?
Continued: "The bug was false - you pay the forfeit" :)
I appreciate the joke.
Penalty payment from your own pocket (depo) because according to the strategy, for example, the position had to be closed, and then...
2012.04.09:36:48 Martin_v5 (GBPUSD,M5) cannot load custom indicator '\Channels\PercentageCrossoverChannel' [4802]
Do you check if you have the right history before accessing the indicator?
I don't see a double backslash in the indicator name.
Do you check if you have the right history before accessing the indicator?
And I don't see a double backslash in the indicator name.
The history is more than enough. When attached separately to a chart, the indicator is displayed correctly. There is no double backslash in error comment on Expert Advisors tab, everything is present in the Expert Advisor code, see above, everything is correct as evidenced by correct operation in testing mode.
Possible reasons, use of Cyrillic in the indicator path. Very large downloaded chart history, we need to limit the limit.
There is no double slash in the error comment on the experts tab, everything is present in the expert code see above
Code:
From Reference:
name
[in] Custom indicator name containing the path relative to the rootdirectory of indicators (MQL5/Indicators/). If the indicator is located in a subdirectory, for example, in MQL5/Indicators/Examples, then the name should look like this: "Examples\\indicator_name" (a double backslash instead of a single slash as a delimiter is required).
Code:
From the Handbook:Question: which slash is in front of the PercentageCrossoverChannel indicator name in your code and which slash is in the example from the Reference Manual?
Intensely slowing down, says Monday.