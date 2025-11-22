Errors, bugs, questions - page 699
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So someone has either deleted their post or made changes to it.
The post can be edited within three days, if I haven't forgotten the rules. Sometimes topics pop up whose last posts were written quite a long time ago.
Maybe someone authorised to make corrections? ))))
tol64:
....
Maybe someone authorised is making adjustments? ))))
Near forex these things happen all the time. Even if they don't, they seem to happen. Get used to it.
I was only joking. But there may be some truth in every joke. ))
And about the "get used to it" thing... I guess I'm already used to it. I've had enough of even reading what others write. To consider different points of view from different sides, those people who have been engaged in this activity long enough. And corrections are made not only near Forex. They are made everywhere. From infinitesimally small particles to infinitely large values. Like in recursion. ))))
Edge effects, deja vu, time loops, the appear/disappearance of posts that you yourself wrote. These are all consequences of a phenomenon called forex - an anomaly in the space-time continuum.
The strongest effects are observed in the areas around Forex. The same bugs in the terminal, fixed many builds ago, the same topics discussed in the run-up to the championship - all of this is a phenomenon of the same nature.
Edge effects, deja vu, time loops, the appear/disappearance of posts that you yourself wrote. These are all consequences of a phenomenon called forex - an anomaly in the space-time continuum.
The strongest effects are observed in the areas around Forex. The same bugs in the terminal, fixed many builds ago, the same topics discussed in the run-up to the championship - all of this is a phenomenon of the same nature.
In the Firefox browser, the icon in the profile against Achievement does not appear:
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In Opera and IE browsers everything is OK.
Clarifications on the ability to execute trades.
Given:
1. an open long position with the volume of 1.1 lots.
2) Trading on the instrument is limited: only closing and/or only buy trades.
It is necessary to close the current position.
Questions:
1. Can I send a Sell order of 1.0 lot? If not, is this requirement checked on the client or will it be rejected on the server?
2. Can I send a 1.1 lot Sell order in partial volume mode? If not, is this requirement checked on the client or will it be rejected on the server?
I connect easily from the same terminal to different servers.To Lite, no way.In the original Lite (downloaded from them) everything is fine.Where to look?
I connect easily from the same terminal to different servers.To Lite, no way.In the original Lite (downloaded from them) everything is fine.Where to look?