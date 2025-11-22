Errors, bugs, questions - page 472
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's easier this way -- ','.
There are no two sets.
String and array. They all end up with the same values, right?
Make it a delimited string...
И? I need the inputs by cell.
Thanks for StringSplit. It's not in the help at all.
Thank you for StringSplit. It's not in the help at all.
There is a StringSplit. Download a fresh version, you can simply delete the current help file to do this, the editor will upload the current up-to-date one the first time it is accessed.
I wish someone would answer me... No word here, no word in the SD...
There is no scope in MQL5 like in C++. That's why all the declarations inside a class are visible outside.
Holy crap, I was hoping it was a bug.
Another question -- are there plans to introduce static and constant members in the class? -- haven't figured out how to get around the lack of them normally.
And there was also a question about code pages. #180052
... Just in case, you can't have classes in classes either?
Don't worry, I've got a dozen of tasks in SD and I've got silence on all of them ;-).