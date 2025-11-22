Errors, bugs, questions - page 473
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Holy crap, I was hoping it was a bug.
Another question - are there plans to introduce static and constant members in the class?
P.S. Actually, it's not a comma that should be passed there, but I made that mistake because I've been using my own function for a long time, where the separator is a string, not a code - imho, it's more convenient. You have to write StringGetCharacter(",", 0) as second parameter;
I packed it into one line, also assembled the input string of two. It's OK :)
Unfortunately, you write with such formatting that it is impossible to read.
Provide a clear reproducible example with a full layout of input and output data, a description of the environment and the test indicators themselves.
Otherwise in this mode with huge assumptions and understatements you can derive anything.
Unfortunately, you write with such formatting that it is simply impossible to read.
Provide a clear reproducible example with a full layout of input and output data, a description of the environment and the test indicators themselves.
Otherwise in this mode with huge assumptions and understatements anything can be derived.
What about not saving the right margin size of the template?
in mt4 - saves ...
I notice that the opening price has more than 5 digits after the point. Is it supposed to be like this?
I notice that the opening price has more than 5 digits after the point. Is it supposed to be like this?
Yes, that may well be the case...
In this case the positions were opened manually. If you normalise prices in EA, can you observe this too?)
Yes, that could well be...
madhouse ...:))
More signs, more confusion and eye-breaking ...
:(
tester_el_pro:
madhouse ...:))
More signs, more confusion and eye-breaking ...
:(
Wrong, simple maths...