Fail to update terminal

LE    0    LiveUpdate    17:05:48    new terminal 5.00 build 387 (IDE: 387, MQL: 387, Tester: 387) is available
OQ    0    Network    17:05:49    '718512': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo via Access Point 3 Europe
LO    0    Network    17:05:51    '718512': terminal synchronized with MetaQuotes Software Corp.
GK    0    LiveUpdate    17:07:59    'mt5clw' downloaded (4860 kb)
HL    0    LiveUpdate    17:08:17    'mt5clwide' downloaded (1043 kb)
EJ    0    LiveUpdate    17:08:55    'mt5clwmql' downloaded (1347 kb)
ER    0    LiveUpdate    17:09:33    'mt5clwtst' downloaded (3956 kb)
NI    0    LiveUpdate    17:09:33    downloaded successfully
EH    1    Network    17:09:40    '718512': connection to MetaQuotes-Demo lost
PD    0    Terminal    17:09:44    stopped
OG    0    LiveUpdate    17:09:45    updating...
IQ    0    LiveUpdate    17:09:46    'C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\metaeditor.exe' updated
FE    3    LiveUpdate    17:09:46    update 'C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\metatester.exe' failed [32]
DL    2    LiveUpdate    17:09:47    failed to update terminal
PG    0    Terminal    17:09:50    MetaTrader 5 build 384 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
HQ    0    Network    17:09:51    '718512': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo via Access Point 3 Europe
DO    0    Network    17:09:51    '718512': terminal synchronized with MetaQuotes Software Corp.
 
the update can be done if metatester.exe is previously deleted

 


This is my error log in MT5. If I try to use the web installer I was still getting build 392... but the real problem is the web installer does not save downloaded files so once the link is broken it starts downloading from the beginning.

Any way why isn't the download saved?

 
again to get 401 installed, i previously need to erase metatester (both packages), then installation can be done.

 

my MT5 platform will not update......

Get this in Journal all the time:

LiveUpdate download 'mt5clw' failed

Anyone out there to help please?

 
Uninstall your MT5 terminal and re-install it from the beginning.

 
first thing I did, but still the same

 
If you have Windows 10 64 bit so you should not have any problems.
 
yeah, just checked, that could well be the problem, I have 32 bit OS type.

thanks

 
32 bit OS is not suppoted anymore for Metatrader 5.
So, you can use MT4 (because MT4 is 32 bit only), and/or use old builds of MT5.

read the announcement here (it is from November last year):
Support for 32-bit versions ends with the next MetaTrader 5 update
1-Stop  metatester 

2- delete   metatester  in mql5 folder

3- run mql5 again

