Fail to update terminal
This is my error log in MT5. If I try to use the web installer I was still getting build 392... but the real problem is the web installer does not save downloaded files so once the link is broken it starts downloading from the beginning.
Any way why isn't the download saved?
my MT5 platform will not update......
Get this in Journal all the time:
LiveUpdate download 'mt5clw' failed
Anyone out there to help please?
Uninstall your MT5 terminal and re-install it from the beginning.
first thing I did, but still the same
yeah, just checked, that could well be the problem, I have 32 bit OS type.
thanks
So, you can use MT4 (because MT4 is 32 bit only), and/or use old builds of MT5.
read the announcement here (it is from November last year):
Support for 32-bit versions ends with the next MetaTrader 5 update
- 2019.11.01
- www.mql5.com
1-Stop metatester
2- delete metatester in mql5 folder
3- run mql5 again
OQ 0 Network 17:05:49 '718512': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo via Access Point 3 Europe
LO 0 Network 17:05:51 '718512': terminal synchronized with MetaQuotes Software Corp.
GK 0 LiveUpdate 17:07:59 'mt5clw' downloaded (4860 kb)
HL 0 LiveUpdate 17:08:17 'mt5clwide' downloaded (1043 kb)
EJ 0 LiveUpdate 17:08:55 'mt5clwmql' downloaded (1347 kb)
ER 0 LiveUpdate 17:09:33 'mt5clwtst' downloaded (3956 kb)
NI 0 LiveUpdate 17:09:33 downloaded successfully
EH 1 Network 17:09:40 '718512': connection to MetaQuotes-Demo lost
PD 0 Terminal 17:09:44 stopped
OG 0 LiveUpdate 17:09:45 updating...
IQ 0 LiveUpdate 17:09:46 'C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\metaeditor.exe' updated
FE 3 LiveUpdate 17:09:46 update 'C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\metatester.exe' failed [32]
DL 2 LiveUpdate 17:09:47 failed to update terminal
PG 0 Terminal 17:09:50 MetaTrader 5 build 384 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
HQ 0 Network 17:09:51 '718512': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo via Access Point 3 Europe
DO 0 Network 17:09:51 '718512': terminal synchronized with MetaQuotes Software Corp.