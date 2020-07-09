Metatrader Dark Theme

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Does anyone know how to change colour of the Metatrader  PC terminal into a dark theme. Note that im not talking about the charts but the terminal skin like in the image below. Would be good if anyone can help.

MT4 Dark theme

 
vluyima:

Does anyone know how to change colour of the Metatrader  PC terminal into a dark theme. Note that im not talking about the charts but the terminal skin like in the image below. Would be good if anyone can help.


Seems you already have it.

It's done with Windows theme. Not from MT5 itself.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Seems you already have it.

It's done with Windows theme. Not from MT5 itself.

Thank you Alain, Windowsblinds did the trick.
 
vluyima:
Thank you Alain, Windowsblinds did the trick.

Does Windowsblinds allow to 'export' the settings and would you mind to share it here?

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