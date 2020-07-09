Metatrader Dark Theme
vluyima:
Does anyone know how to change colour of the Metatrader PC terminal into a dark theme. Note that im not talking about the charts but the terminal skin like in the image below. Would be good if anyone can help.
Seems you already have it.
It's done with Windows theme. Not from MT5 itself.
Alain Verleyen:Thank you Alain, Windowsblinds did the trick.
It's done with Windows theme. Not from MT5 itself.
Seems you already have it.
It's done with Windows theme. Not from MT5 itself.
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Does anyone know how to change colour of the Metatrader PC terminal into a dark theme. Note that im not talking about the charts but the terminal skin like in the image below. Would be good if anyone can help.