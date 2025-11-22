Thank you for your message. Both errors have been found and corrected

Errors, bugs, questions - page 286
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Yes, only one symbol in the market overview is selected by default during testing. If you need others, add them via SymbolSelect()
Read my post with the picture again, maybe you'll understand... The developers seem to understand the situation. All positions have stop and take profit!!! But in the S/L and T/P fields of History->Orders report is empty... in all and always.
and there should be these values there, not only the stops and takeovers that triggered, but also those that were set for the positions. How am I supposed to know if a stop was set or not? Should I analyze dozens of pages of the log?
Sometimes there is an error in the test report!
Folder: ...\tester\cache
Oh, and I'd also like to add.
When re-testing, if the previous test file is not deleted.
1. I understand there has been a change in ex5 format in the 387 release?
2. Maybe I'm wrong, but it didn't seem to happen before the new release.
Please check the history on your server for EURUSD...
Some kind of weird Bid for EUR came in (( You can't do that.
And where do you want to put a stop when there is such a quote?) ?
The time is strange with too big difference between ticks for different pairs, almost 10 minutes
And not just on EURUSD, but also on other pairs
Me too)))
And also, at the very least, what is highlighted
And not just on EURUSD, but also on other pairs
- 9,086,616.63 - I owe on a demo account.
They must have made something wrong with the quote conversion. They will correct it. But it's cool how it looks. :)) 10 million in debt.
We'll fix it now, sorry for the inconvenience.