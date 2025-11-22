Errors, bugs, questions - page 286

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Rosh:
Yes, only one symbol in the market overview is selected by default during testing. If you need others, add them via SymbolSelect()
Thanks, already figured out how to do it.
 
Voodoo_King:

Read my post with the picture again, maybe you'll understand... The developers seem to understand the situation. All positions have stop and take profit!!! But in the S/L and T/P fields of History->Orders report is empty... in all and always.

and there should be these values there, not only the stops and takeovers that triggered, but also those that were set for the positions. How am I supposed to know if a stop was set or not? Should I analyze dozens of pages of the log?

Moreover, if the stops were modified while the position existed, using the TRADE_ACTION_SLTP operation or the PositionModify() method of the standard library, you will not find any mention of this anywhere in the history, only in the log. Not very convenient, right ? However, that's the way it's designed.
Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека
Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека
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Стандартная библиотека - Документация по MQL5
 
gisip:

Sometimes there is an error in the test report!

Folder: ...\tester\cache

Oh, and I'd also like to add.

When re-testing, if the previous test file is not deleted.

Thank you for your message. Both errors have been found and corrected
[Deleted]  

1. I understand there has been a change in ex5 format in the 387 release?

2. Maybe I'm wrong, but it didn't seem to happen before the new release.

Please check the history on your server for EURUSD...


 

Some kind of weird Bid for EUR came in (( You can't do that.

And where do you want to put a stop when there is such a quote?) ?

The time is strange with too big difference between ticks for different pairs, almost 10 minutes

 

And not just on EURUSD, but also on other pairs

 

Me too)))

[Deleted]  

And also, at the very least, what is highlighted


 
vdv2001:

And not just on EURUSD, but also on other pairs

- 9,086,616.63 - I owe on a demo account.


They must have made something wrong with the quote conversion. They will correct it. But it's cool how it looks. :)) 10 million in debt.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете - Документация по MQL5
 

We'll fix it now, sorry for the inconvenience.

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