Errors, bugs, questions - page 285
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To the developers: in the SymbolsTotal(true) tester, it always gives a result of 1. Is this supposed to be the case?
To the developers: in the SymbolsTotal(true) tester, it always gives a result of 1. Is this supposed to be the case?
The tester simulates its own 'Market Watch'. Initially, there is only one instrument there, which is used for testing. It is added automatically. We have to add all other tools we need for testing to OnInite by ourselves using the instruction :
LS 0 Test (EURUSD,H1) 16:17:28 2011.01.01 00:00:00 Init
CG 0 Test (EURUSD,H1) 16:17:28 2011.01.01 00:00:00 Total 59 instruments available:
RR 0 Test (EURUSD,H1) 16:17:28 2011.01.01 00:00:00 Selected symbols in 'Market Watch: 12
DS 0 Test (EURUSD,H1) 16:17:28 2011.01.01 00:00:00 Working on EURUSD AUDUSD EURGBP USDCAD USDJPY GBPJPY EURAUD EURCHF GBPCHF USDCHF EURJPY
QN 0 Test (EURUSD,H1) 16:17:28 2011.01.01 00:00:00 End Init
The tester simulates its own 'Market Overview'. Initially, the only instrument there is the one on which we are testing. It is added automatically. The rest of the tools we need for testing we have to add to OnInite ourselves using the instructions :
It's a pity if that's all it is. I just wanted to avoid a strict binding of the Expert Advisor code to specific instruments. I wanted to make synchronization with the terminal 'Market Watch'.
There is an error in the documentation, the"Accelerator Oscillator" indicator creation methodhas an extra parameter for volume type. Apparently it came here from"Accumulation/Distribution"indicator creation method.
Sometimes there is an error in the test report!
Folder: ...\tester\cache
File: *.XML
How the error appears:
<Cell><Data ss:Type="Number">200</Data></Cell>.
<Cell><Data ss:Type="Number">200</Data></Cell>
<Cell><Data ss:Type="String">PџCЂßCЃP°RґRєR°</Data></Cell>
<Cell><Data ss:Type="Number">20</Data></Cell>
<Cell><Data ss:Type="Number">200</Data></Cell>
<Cell><Data ss:Type="N<Row>
<Cell ss:StyleID="ce1"><Data ss:Type="Number">-8009.1700</Data></Cell>
As it should be:
<Cell><Data ss:Type="Number">200</Data></Cell>
<Cell><Data ss:Type="Number">200</Data></Cell>
<Cell><Data ss:Type="String">PџCЂßCЃP°RґRєR°</Data></Cell>
<Cell><Data ss:Type="Number">20</Data></Cell>
<Cell><Data ss:Type="Number">200</Data></Cell>
<Cell><Data ss:Type="Number">10</Data></Cell>
<Cell><Data ss:Type="Number">12</Data></Cell>
<Cell><Data ss:Type="String">ac66009e47950e1c4987ea2c6c0d223c</Data></Cell>
</Row>
<Row>
<Cell ss:StyleID="ce1"><Data ss:Type="Number">-8009.1700</Data></Cell>
Oh, and I'd also like to add.
When retesting, if the previous test file is not deleted.
then the new data is written on top of the previous data and a tail of old data remains.
Example:
<Cell><Data ss:Type="String">1265cc0ca402677af1284aa1569018af</Data></Cell>
</Row>
</Table>
</Worksheet>
</Workbook>
<Cell><Data ss:Type="Number">583</Data></Cell>
To the developers: in the SymbolsTotal(true) tester, it always gives a result of 1. Is this supposed to be the case?
It is displayed in the tab 'History/Order', And what do you think is equal to stop-loss and take-profit in the order, which the server closes the position when the stop is triggered? You are looking at the exact parameters of the orders.
Read my post with the picture again, maybe you'll understand... The developers seem to understand the situation. All positions have stop and take profit!!! But in the S/L and T/P fields of History->Orders report is empty... in all and always.
and there should be these values there, not only the stops and takeovers that triggered, but also those that were set for the positions. How am I supposed to know if a stop was set or not? Should I analyze dozens of pages of the log?