Errors, bugs, questions - page 292

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Interesting:
The idea is to convert automatically, true is 1, false is 0.
Got it, thanks.
 
fvdtrejder:
Can I write Recount[Number] =false in the program after describing the array static int Recount []?
Sorry, I haven't studied this program specifically, so I don't know the logic of the program. And what exactly confuses you? That the elements of the static array change their values in the program?
[Deleted]  
Yedelkin:
Sorry, I haven't studied this program specifically, so I don't know the logic of the program. And what exactly confuses you? That the elements of the static array change their values in the program?
That the int-tu is assigned boolean values.
 
Interesting:
That the int-tu is assigned boolean values.

Ah, also an option. If you're confused by this question, look in the handbook for an implicit type conversion.

In principle, this question has already been answered by Interesting. But if you are really thorough, I would suggest using an explicit type conversion: 

Recount[Number] = (int)false
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Приведение типов
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Приведение типов
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Приведение типов - Документация по MQL5
 
fvdtrejder:

I have not found in the program where boolean expressions are converted to 1 or 0, or am I misunderstanding something?

Thanks for the rest.

This is not a criminal case, conversion to int type is done automatically, because bool type is also stored as integers, but with size 1 byte.

The drawback of this method is there is no guarantee of portability to different compilers. But, in this case, it does not matter, because other compilers simply do not exist.

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Целые типы / Тип bool
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Целые типы / Тип bool
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Целые типы / Тип bool - Документация по MQL5
 
Yedelkin:
Sorry, I haven't studied this program specifically, so I don't know the logic of the program. And what exactly confuses you? That the elements of the static array change their values in the program?
I got it all, thank you.
 
beginner:
I wonder how I know that Symbol1 position has changed a minute ago.

I understand that you're using a different method, but the point is

not to open more lots than necessary, but that's up to you...

I don't know what to do with it.

 
alexluek:

I understand that you're using a different method, but the point is

not to open more lots than necessary, but that's up to you...

It's up to you.

The idea is that you open with symbol1 and correct volume with symbol2,3. The price you suggested is suitable for the correction, thank you.
 

MT5 391

Something is wrong with the tester chart, in the previous version it was

I could see where they closed and what was the + or -

But now they are sticking together somehow. In the fig. 2 times opened + 2 times closed - it shows 1 deal, not 2

Or even 3.4


I.e. it should be like this in a previous version I tested the same period and the same parameters



by the way - work on 2 pairs (arbitrage)

 

Bild 391, 392. Broke the tester to smithereens (((

Set parameters for test run #271 from results table.

Optimisation results

and we get a result which is not even close to what is in the table (((

Result for 271 passes

1...285286287288289290291292293294295296297298299...3193
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