Errors, bugs, questions - page 1393
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HELLO, COULD YOU ADVISE ME, WHEN I OPEN A REAL ACCOUNT ON MT5, HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE FOR A COMPANY EMPLOYEE TO CALL ME AND COMPLETE THE ACCOUNT OPENING PROCEDURE?
Why are you shouting? You receive your login and password when you register your account. Usually it is a personal account on the broker's website.
otherwise is fine. What's the difference?
MT5 1159. Horizontal scale mismatch if medium or large font is set in "personalisation". Win7, 32b
How does MT5 autoscale the indicators in a separate window?
The terminal makes the maximum of 0.5603, while the actual maximum value of any indicator buffer on the entire history is 0.0605. Needless to say, there are no such problems in MT4.
How does MT5 autoscale the indicators in a separate window?
The terminal makes the maximum of 0.5603, while the actual maximum value of any indicator buffer on the entire history is 0.0605. Needless to say, there are no such problems in MT4.
Check the values you have in the indicator buffer. You can do it manually with "Crosshair", you can do it with MQL5.
I told you the maximum on the whole history is 0.0605. Checked in OnCalculate by comparing the maximum value of each buffer on each bar.
P.S. I actually already figured out what the issue is. Different algorithm for calculating the maxima in MT4 and MT5. I would like to understand the reasonability of changing this algorithm but it is a rhetorical question.
The problem was in MT4 - indicator buffer values displayed in the data window affect the scale of a separate indicator window, even if their display on the chart is disabled (DRAW_NONE style). I solved the problem by making them negative and fixing the minimum at 0. Everything was displayed perfectly, because only indicator values above the fixed minimum (0) participated in the scale calculation. Now values below the fixed minimum participate in the scale calculation. In other words, they have not added the ability to remove the buffer values from the scale calculation (or I have not figured it out yet), but they have removed the ability to exclude them from the scaling by putting them below the minimum or maximum. (this all applies to DRAW_NONE buffers not displayed)
I told you the maximum on the whole history is 0.0605. Checked in OnCalculate by comparing the maximum value of each buffer on each bar.
P.S. I actually already figured out what the issue is. Different algorithm for calculating the maxima in MT4 and MT5. I would like to understand the reasonability of changing this algorithm but it is a rhetorical question.
Whatever values are passed to the indicator buffer, they will be the same. Another variant: at the beginning of the start you don't analyze each element of the indicator buffer and get random values in the buffer as a result.
So, you can't do without looking at the code.
Another option: at the beginning of the start you don't count every element of the indicator buffer and end up with random values in the buffer.
Anyway, you can't do without looking at the code here.
OK, here's the code
I don't know if it is a bug or strange behaviour but in the MT4 strategy tester buffers for indicators have size of about 1000 +/- 3 cells.
With other types of testing - demo or real - the number of cells in the buffer is about the same as the number of bars allowed in the terminal settings.
I want to ask if it's a bug or it was supposed to be like that, I also noticed that indicators can be edited while testing without stopping the tester. I have not read any info anywhere on the Expert Advisors yet, but thanks for that !