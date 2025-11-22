Errors, bugs, questions - page 1738
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Hello everyone. There's this weird indentation at the bottom and I can't get it to go away.
This space is reserved for showing volumes:
This space is reserved for showing volumes:
Hi all. This obscure indentation at the bottom has popped up and I can't get it out of the way.
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It would be better to reserve space for news marks, because they are a real nuisance to look at the lower part of the chart, especially when the price is traded there. And when they are removed, they are restored again after some time. And how to disable them I have not found.
You can manually change the vertical scale: hover the mouse pointer over the prices, LKM and drag...
This space is reserved for showing volumes:
That's what I thought. That's not good. And there's no other way but to write an indicator?
You can manually change the vertical scale: hover the mouse over the prices, LKM and pull...
Pull as hard as I can) The gap is still there
You can manually change the vertical scale: move the mouse pointer over the prices, LKM and drag...
Pulling as hard as I can) The gap is still there
Who knows how to get the parameters of a non-current chart? The thing is, everything works fine as long as the current chart is active. But if I switch to another one, the events don't come and I can't get the current information via ChartGet.
const long &lparam,
const double &dparam,
const string &sparam)
{
//---
if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)
{
printf("chart height: %i",ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS));
}
}
It turns out that only the active chart is rendered, or is there a way around it?
Update: I have partially solved the problem by forced redrawing, it is possible to detectchart resizing, but ChartXYToTimePrice returns not quite correct data - if I open the required chart manually, everything works as it should. I have not yet found out why.
while(currChart>=0)
{
ChartSetInteger(currChart,CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,true);
ChartRedraw(currChart);
currChart=ChartNext(currChart);
}
upd. Another question, how to determine whether the current chart is active, i.e. has a focus?
upd... Figured it out.
int parent = GetParent(GetParent(hWnd));
int active = SendMessageW(parent, WM_MDIGETACTIVE, 0, 0); // хэндл активного окна