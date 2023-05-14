I purchased an EA but it won't load and says "invalid license".
- Invalid License
- purchased ea . load ea says expired .
- Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Make sure you have logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your 6x45hh32dkidatbc login.
Make sure you have logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your 6x45hh32dkidatbc login.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/445927#comment_46382228
I already did that. It even has the EA loaded in the market section and has the option "Open" indicating I purchased it, but any time I try to load it, it says "invalid license"
You can delete this product from your Metatrader and install it once again (it helps in the case of Windows updates and the license/activation was lost because of that).
Please provide more information. Show us the initial lines of the Journal log, so that we may see the following ...
- MetaTrader version and Build
- Operating system and version
- Successful login into community account
- and the error message details
Please provide more information. Show us the initial lines of the Journal log, so that we may see the following ...
- MetaTrader version and Build
- Operating system and version
- Successful login into community account
- and the error message details
Here is an example ...
Thanks for the help. It's not a technical issue with my PC, but rather an approval issue on MQL5's side.
In my account it says the $300 I paid is "frozen" for 6 more days. No idea why this would be the case. I had to change my MQL5 account email to match the one on my payment method, but that should not result in a 7-day lock on the account, right? https://gyazo.com/d85a9fb0f083ecf248a90b8afdfa281d
Then it says to activate my account, which it is, since I am posting to you from it here. I entered the information in Tools -> Community exactly as it says there, but still get an 'invalid license' error. https://gyazo.com/748faf7c18b289fec73a063249d6b9fe
Thanks, but I tried that and the same issue keeps occurring. It says 'invalid license' and in the journal it says "initializing of Mentfx Mmanage mt5 failed with code 0 (prepare to execution failed)...removed"
No one knows what you tried and what you did (because you did not provide any technical data and any technical proofs and so on).
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You can check your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/6x45hh32dkidatbc/market to check the activations available.
- www.mql5.com
No one knows what you tried and what you did (because you did not provide any technical data and any technical proofs and so on).
-------------------
You can check your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/6x45hh32dkidatbc/market to check the activations available.
Pics to journal in links in message above
If it is related to the issue with "more than 15 characters" username so you can update your MT5 to the latest build (I am using build 3683), or you can downgrade the build of your MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Invalid License for all EA (even free ones)
Alexey Petrov, 2023.04.24 10:43
That's a bug in the current beta version. Please roll back to official release (3661) until it is fixed.
To do this:
- Close MetaTrader
- Delete all files from C:\Users\{}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\WebInstall\
- Download installer from https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download
- Install MetaTrader to the same folder
Thanks for the help. It's not a technical issue with my PC, but rather an approval issue on MQL5's side.
In my account it says the $300 I paid is "frozen" for 6 more days. No idea why this would be the case. I had to change my MQL5 account email to match the one on my payment method, but that should not result in a 7-day lock on the account, right? https://gyazo.com/d85a9fb0f083ecf248a90b8afdfa281d
Then it says to activate my account, which it is, since I am posting to you from it here. I entered the information in Tools -> Community exactly as it says there, but still get an 'invalid license' error. https://gyazo.com/748faf7c18b289fec73a063249d6b9fe
- We cannot read your mind nor see your computer, so when requesting help, please always provide all relevant and related information.
- We do not know what you have done or not, so when requesting help, please explain that in detail.
- We asked for certain technical details, yet you opted not to provide them. That is your prerogative.
- Please do not use 3rd party sites to provide images. Since you lack the necessary ratings to insert them normally, just attach them here by using the "+Attach" button just below your message box.
- Given that we now know that you have a pending financial issue on your account, it should be your priority to first have that resolved before anything else.
- Contact the Service Desk to have the financial issue addressed ... Contacts and requests
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