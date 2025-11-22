Errors, bugs, questions - page 2741
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The debugger in MT4 will not change.
We are completely redesigning debugging and profiling system of MQL-code. New system is not compatible with MT4
MT4 BILD 1262 Terminal crashes
2020.05.13 18:05:09.335 Access violation write to 0x0335346E
2020.05.13 18:05:09.276 VR EURUSD,H4: 1 leaked strings left
2020.05.13 18:37:13.585 Access violation write to 0x03093648
Can you say something about it? I made a mini source code reproducing the problem
MT 4 BILD 1262 Terminal crashes
2020.05.13 18:05:09.335 Access violation write to 0x0335346E
2020.05.13 18:05:09.276 VR EURUSD,H4: 1 leaked strings left
2020.05.13 18:37:13.585 Access violation write to 0x03093648
Can you say something about it? I made a mini source code to reproduce the problem.
Send me the source code via private message and I will check it.
The debugger in MT4 will not change.
We are completely redesigning the debugging and profiling system of MQL code, the new system is not compatible with MT4
Cool. You can forget about developing serious indicators for MT4.
Thank you, we will know.
Indicators in the interface stream, until they are counted, the terminal does not draw anything. That's why it hangs up.
Four will not be corrected, most likely.
In five similar indicators work, but all is normal, without freezes.
- no windows, no panels, no tools, no nothing...
I make a panel, programmatically catch Ctrl + Mouse Wheel and scale panel elements.
However, the same event triggers price scaling and loads the "Waiting For Update" caption, which completely overrides the panel indefinitely.
Example code, what is commented is also used in the project, but does not affect the problem described above:
seems to be a bug? the documentation says it's readable, but
gives out
there is text on the chart:
full code attached
seems to be a bug? label width in documentation says readable, but
The width is only available after the object has been fully rendered.
I've been dealing with this problem recently too.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
bugs, errors, questions
Sergey Dzyublik, 2020.05.12 19:32When using OBJ_EDIT a problem arose - the need to set the size of OBJPROP_XSIZE and OBJPROP_YSIZE so that all text would fit in the corresponding object dimensions.
Question: how to determine the OBJPROP_XSIZE and OBJPROP_YSIZE sizes to fit the whole text?
I have considered two options:
1. Create OBJ_LABLE object, read the dimensions, delete OBJ_LABLE object.
Not suitable because dimensioning is only possible after the object has actually been created and is not possible when the object is in the ChartRedraw queue.
2. using TextSetFont followed by TextGetSize.
Not suitable, because the result is radically different from the results of method #1, the difference of 2.5 - 2.9 times, depending on the size of the font.
Probably the reason is 4K monitor and 175% DPI.
Thanks toGeess for the solution.
I should multiply by -10 the size of shuffle when passing it to TextSetFont.
Width is only available after the object is fully rendered.
Been dealing with this problem recently too.
Thank you! The solution is attached.