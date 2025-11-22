Errors, bugs, questions - page 2746
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No. It is not yet known at compile time.
Then how does it help to avoid a huge number of checks when SymbolInfoTick is called tens of billions of times?
Then how does it help to avoid a huge number of checks when SymbolInfoTick is called tens of billions of times?
It doesn't. It only helps not to copy the string itself unnecessarily.
No. It only helps not to copy the string itself unnecessarily.
Then obviously the string reference solution for SymbolInfo functions is the right one, if one wants more efficiency from the Optimizer.
My debugger refuses to work in one of my projects. Moreover, its behaviour is difficult to predict. Sometimes it just refuses to enter breakpoints. It also refuses to enter some functions. At first I thought the reason was updates (maybe something went wrong with debugging). But in other simpler programs everything seems to work. I haven't checked it much, though, because I'm working on my main project. It is quite complex and has 15 modules of my own design (I have not counted the number of standard modules). The main module contains up to 2000 lines. I thought maybe it's all about the complexity of the project... Also, in some places I use macros for repetitive code snippets. Also I use standard UI elements, such as CAppDialog, CCheckGroup, CComboBox, CButton etc. that I rewrote to the functionality of my program. Maybe the debugging doesn't work because of them... For example, the CCheckGroup::itemCheckState(const string item) method, which I specifically wrote, doesn't get debugged. The method finds item of check box and checks whether it's selected (its State):
This is what kind of UI I ended up with:
Some of the UI elements are temporarily classified. And here is a branch where I described how I overrode Show() and Hide() methods of CAppDialog element:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/338301 The compiler complained at that moment and a critical error occurred.
In the end the project compiles normally, the compiler doesn't generate any errors. But debugging fails and just doesn't show execution of some code fragments, functions, methods and so on.
As far as I understand, there may be several reasons for that.
Build and system info:
2020.05.21 09:35:09.325 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2433 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2020.05.21 09:35:09.326 Terminal Windows 10 build 14393, Intel Core i5-5200U @ 2.20GHz, 2 / 3 Gb memory, 61 / 380 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
It is obvious then, that a string reference solution for SymbolInfo functions is the right one, if one wants more efficiency from the Optimizer.
This link makes no sense, the developer said so. Everything is passed by the link as it is. The only difference was in ancient MQL4. And there are no checks when reading the string.
It's only tiring to make statements like that.
It's only tiresome to make statements like that.
Maybe it's easier to write:
?...
Why drink something like that?
It may be easier to write:
There is a different kind of discussion.
It's only tiring to make statements like that.
To avoid being unsubstantiated, give me a benchmark for the tests where the string does not change.