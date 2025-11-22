Errors, bugs, questions - page 2705
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Can you tell me how to find the place in the source where the corresponding include was made from?
Apparently only third-party or self-made means so far. For example, you can use my parker program or article on MQL analysis. The data are collected there and must be printed in a log or somewhere else. But defines are not handled there.
Other analyzers at a glance are lint, doxygen.
Add search/replacement by current Project to ME, because during refactoring going through each of the files and searching for occurrence is somehow not good.
Only by hand.
You can make a suggestion to developers to fill empty columns File, Line, Column with relevant information about the source file from which the include was made.
Through the PKM menu I would like to.
Apparently only third-party or homemade tools for now. For example, take my parker program or an article on MQL analysis. The data are collected there and you only need to output them to a log or somewhere else. But defines are not handled there.
Other analyzers I can think of are lint, doxygen.
I know about such an opportunity through your wonderful tool. Unfortunately, I don't always manage to find a needed include-string because one and the same mqh can occur several times. And you need its first inclusion during the build.
Bug ME(build 2380) functionality Replace (Strl + H) does not work for enabled "Selected text only" along with "Search up" when the required application section is highlighted and not the whole code.
Sequence of actions to reproduce:
1. Insert the code, select the given section with the mouse, open Replace (Ctrl + H)
2. activate "Selected text only" and "Search up".
3. To insert "test", replace by "best", apply "Replace All".
Result: nothing was found.
Expected result: replace "test" with "best".
At the same time everything is working properly in ME.
If I close ME, the process continues to hang and load the processor, I have to kill it manually.
Maybe there is some race condition between background and manual compilation for medium sized project (3 sec on Intel 7700-HQ)...
I am aware of this possibility through your wonderful tool. Unfortunately, it is not always possible to find the right include string, as the same mqh can be present several times. And we need its first inclusion during the build.
It is the first inclusion that is detected. File traversal order will be the same as at build, unless conditional compilation interferes - for macros you need to modify it.
I usually do just that - rename the right mqh file and it will indicate where the hitch is when trying to compile.
I usually do a simple thing - rename the right mqh file and it will tell me where the hitch is when I try to compile.
Thanks for the method! Then the algorithm is the following: I go to source mqh with ENTER, press ALT+N, rename it, press F7.
A suggestion to the developers is to consider increasing the limit to at least 512 characters, or logging to a file, or providing details in a separate window.
Bug ME (build 2380) compilation error description does not fit into 256 character limit and gets truncated, resulting in no way to understand which data type the error occurs for, as the required part has been truncated.
A suggestion to the developers is to consider increasing the limit to at least 512 characters, or logging to a file, or providing details in a separate window.
If the log is viewed via PCM --> View, is it also clipped there?
That's the problem, there is no logbook for the Errors tab in ME.