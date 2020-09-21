Invisible trading commissions?!
Yet it is available on MT4
I think the feature should be available, regardless of the account type. How could MT5 overlook this?!
edit:
I thought I'd try programming a script to display the order commission, then I found out that even the MT5 ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE does not feature the order commission.
This functionality is present in mt4 as OrderCommission().
It is impossible for a scalping trader like me to work without a visual display of how much money I stand to lose by closing a trade. The commission I'm being charged is 3units of base currency, per lot per side. That means, for each 1lot position, I'm charged $8, which is not displayed anywhere on mt5, and only comes alive after I close my trade. A trade closed at $56 ends up being $48. That explains why a martingale expert I created performed okay on non-ecn accounts only, making me waste so much time re-evaluating and creating different versions of my expert. So sad.
If I am wrong so sorry ... but I think - it is about the brokers.
As I understand - the commissions are based (related to) on the brokers (about how and where and when they are doing it sorry).
Yet mt4 displays the commissions tab. Even my mt4 on andoid does that (mt5 stopped support for my android device.)
As a developer, I really love mt5. But recent occurances have forced me to re-install mt4 (which I struggled so much to detach myself from). With so much of my code-base in mt5, having developed a pleasant relationship with Indicator handles, Sockets and a bunch of useful mt5 libraries, having spent a whole year learning MQL5, I'm in a dilemma between mt4 and mt5.
As I continue to regret my wasted effort and time, here is my final opinion.
Mt5 is a powerful trading platform, but a king is only as powerful as the size of his army. So long as the users will continue to prefer mt4 over mt5, development of mt5 is just a waste of time, and is aiming to drift way ahead of it's time. MetaQuotes Ltd. should have strived to improve MetaTrader4, rather than creating a competing software. The functionalities in mt5 mostly aim to improve Broker and Developer functionalities, but the same cannot be said for a common trader. There is therefore a minimal likelihood that a trader may be willing to forego their purchased mt4 programs, in favor of mt5.
Most users and brokers prefer trading on mt4, and thus there are better trading conditions due to the large user-base. Most traders are redundant to change, as proposed improments to the trading platform comes with the inherent risk of new bugs being introduced (which have a rather complicated protocol to get them fixed), and missing features as in this case.
Maybe mt5 will be a trading platform of the future. But I'm not willing to wait that long for it to be accepted by the users.
