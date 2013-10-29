Indicators with two lines
#property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label2 "MA2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1
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Hi
I'm trying to create an indicator with two lines.
Are moving average.
But the graph will show a.
The code is: