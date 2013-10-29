Indicators with two lines

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Hi
I'm trying to create an indicator with two lines.
Are moving average.
But the graph will show a.
The code is:

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                Médias Moveis.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plotar MA
#property indicator_label1 "MA"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1

input bool AsSeries=true;
input int period=20; //Período
input ENUM_MA_METHOD smootMode=MODE_EMA;    //Tipo da média movel  1
input ENUM_MA_METHOD smootMode2=MODE_SMA;    //Tipo da média movel  2
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price=PRICE_CLOSE;  //Preço
input int shift=0;

double Buffer1[];
double Buffer2[];
int handle1;
int handle2;

int OnInit()
{

      SetIndexBuffer(0,Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
      handle1=iMA(Symbol(),0,period,shift,smootMode,price);
      
      SetIndexBuffer(1,Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
      handle2=iMA(Symbol(),0,period,shift,smootMode2,price);
     
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
               const int prev_calculated,
               const datetime &time[],
               const double &open[],
               const double &high[],
               const double &low[],
               const double &close[],
               const long &tick_volume[],
               const long &volume[],
               const int &spread[])
   {
      int xx=CopyBuffer(handle1,0,0,rates_total,Buffer1);
      int xxx=CopyBuffer(handle2,0,0,rates_total,Buffer2);
      return(rates_total);
   }
  
#property indicator_plots 2

#property indicator_label2 "MA2"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2 clrBlue
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 1
 

Thank ugo58.

One more doubt. need to create an alert when the two lines intersect averages.
As image.
Is there any specific function for this?

 

 
iharter:

Thank ugo58.

One more doubt. need to create an alert when the two lines intersect averages.
As image.
Is there any specific function for this?

 

No there is not a specific function for that, you have to compare the values of both MA and find when there is a cross.
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