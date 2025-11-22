Errors, bugs, questions - page 2862
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if you change the terminal to a new desktop in Win10, will the CPU load not drop? - There will be no rendering of items if this desktop is not made active.
It does not, unfortunately.
In ME, how can you get the path to an mqh-file (open or visible in the tree) to insert the appropriate line in #include?
I would like the path relative to the Include folder (via <>) and relative to the file to be inserted (via inverted commas).
In ME, how can you get the path to an mqh-file (open or visible in the tree) to insert the appropriate line in #include?
I would like the path relative to the Include folder (via <>) and relative to the file where the insertion is intended (via inverted commas).
Is this what you mean?
Is that what you mean?
No. Editing an mqh file. It needs to be inserted quickly. With absolute or relative path.
Greetings esteemed community!
Faced with the following problem:
6. This problem limits the possibility of visual testing
Visually it looks as follows (in the screenshot the MACD indicator calculates values from higher timeframe)
I will be very grateful if someone can explain the essence of this problem.
The source code of the test is attached
In ME, how can you get the path to an mqh-file (open or visible in the tree) to insert the appropriate line in #include?
I would like the path, relative to the Include folder (via <>) and relative to the file to be inserted (via inverted commas).
you can open the file in Windows Explorer (right-click on the file header at the top of the tabs) and copy the path from Windows Explorer
you can also right-click in the ME Navigator window to open the folder in Windows Explorer
you can open the file in Windows Explorer (right-click on the file header at the top of the tabs) and copy the path from Windows Explorer
you can also right-click a folder in your ME browser and open it in vin.
Thanks, wasn't aware of this explorer feature. I saw it in the ME menu.
Thank you, I didn't know about this feature in Explorer. I saw it in the ME menu.
You can also paste the previously copied path into the open file dialog box, hit enter and you will be in the folder you want
you can also paste the previously copied path into the open file dialog box, hit enter and you will be in the folder you want
Thanks, that's great!
Thank you, I didn't know about this feature in Explorer. I saw it in the ME menu.
There's no such thing in 4. Save as opens the current folder of the file to be edited. I copy from the address window.