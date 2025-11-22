Errors, bugs, questions - page 2449
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Someone here advised to calculate hash from sources. So for this you need to know all the sources (includniki) used by the program, which means you need to pars the code hard. They are not necessarily specified explicitly (#include <file.mqh>), but can be specified as macros.
Well, if something depends on macros, then to change result must change macros, i.e. source. I gave reading of all dependencies on include-ums in the article. There, by the way, comments are taken out, so the bare code is left.But I agree that it's more convenient to have everything in the editor itself rather than manually.
Well, if something depends on macros, then the macros, i.e. the source code, must change in order to change the result. I have given all dependencies by include-ums in the article. There, by the way, the comments are taken out, so that leaves the bare code.
Thank you, even I was not aware of that. It's true that you wrote there about stumbling over macros. However, we will check it carefully.
The development of this project still has a huge potential, especially in terms of improving the language internally, because many things in MQL have not been implemented yet and many things work badly (bugs) and developers, as I understand it, have no plans to improve anything in the language itself.
I don't understand, is it impossible to set a property like Enabled=false for the graphic element "Button" so that the button becomes unavailable for pressing?
I.e., the user initially presses the button, some kind of process starts, and the button should remain in the pressed position without responding to further presses. Is it possible to do this?p.s. Found it. Set the priority for the object to negative.
How can you retrieve data (text) from this list?
Can you tell me how to retrieve data (text) from this list?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/convert/enumtostring
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/convert/enumtostring
I need a list of all the enum from the tooltip.Tried several window programs. Doesn't work, because the list disappears when the focus goes away.
Help me out with OnTradeTransaction(). Is the behaviour described below normal? I checked it in the tester - it is so :( And on a "live" account?
OnTick() has a loop that closes positions in order.
The OnTradeTrancaction() calculates the number of open positions.
The Expert Advisor does it this way: it closes the loop to the end first, then it goes to OnTradeTransaction and performs calculations in the same order.
In other words, it doesn't
а
i.e. it works sequentially instead of in parallel.
If the above described is normal, it turns out that OnTradeTransaction() can be safely used only in Expert Advisors that open/close only one order. If there is a grid or a multisymbol grid (or a multisymbol grid, which is where it is found :) ) - the algorithm breaks down.
Help me out with OnTradeTransaction(). Is the behaviour described below normal? I checked it in the tester - it is so :( And on a "live" account?
Everything is always more complicated on a real account than on a demo one and in the tester.
OnTradeTransaction-concept is poorly thought out, but the opinion "you just do not know how to cook them" is constantly heard.
Either write without transaction data, or get it from the outside anywhere in the program without waiting for OnTradeTransaction to enter.Asynchrony is good for multisymbol grid. Therefore, I would choose the second option.