Why does the compiler ignore the definition of a method in a class in which it is declared as PURE?
Hmm, is this really supposed to work?😄
class CBase { public: virtual void pureMethod() = 0; }; void CBase::pureMethod(void) { Alert(__FUNCTION__); } class CChild : public CBase { public: void pureMethod() override { CBase::pureMethod(); } }; void OnStart() { CChild child; child.pureMethod(); }
Vladislav Boyko:
This code compiles without any errors or warnings:
Is it normal for the compiler to ignore method definition? This is deliberately incorrect code that contradicts itself.
Although I probably want too much feedback from the compiler😄
Of course, why not ?
A pure virtual method means the class is abstract and can't be instantiated.
And that the subclass must implement this method (or it will be abstract too). It says nothing about a default implementation.
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This code compiles without any errors or warnings:
Is it normal for the compiler to ignore method definition? This is deliberately incorrect code that contradicts itself.
Although I probably want too much feedback from the compiler😄