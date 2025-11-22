Errors, bugs, questions - page 2409
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Dear developers! Are you going to fix the site? Every time I come in - a notification of product update. I look through this alert and it occurs again. It shouldn't be like this!
I don't have this kind of error by product.
There is a general error of not reading messages.
The error occurs when several tabs are open, until you close them, they will not be read.
There is one more thing - you have to go to this message twice - then it will be marked as read.
This may help developers.
The indicator chart is missing (indicator for futures contracts, if not BR-4.19, then input int NextFutMonth = 3; //Futures NextFutMonth (month))
But when you put
it works fine
The tester closes trades using quotes of another instrument.
1. opening eurusd price 1.30935.
2. Closing price 1.60704. There was no such a price, but there was such a price for another instrument gbpusd at that time.
Testing is performed for two symbols eurusd and gbpusd. If gbpusd is excluded, the error disappears.
The tester closes trades using quotes of another instrument.
1. opening eurusd price 1.30935.
2. Closing price 1.60704. It was not such a price, but it was at that time for another symbol gbpusd.
Testing is performed for two symbols eurusd and gbpusd. If gbpusd is excluded, the error disappears.
Where is the code of this miracle adviser? I give 99% that you are working with classes and use a static variable somewhere.
Where is the code for this miracle adviser? 99% bet you work with classes and use a static variable somewhere.
Vladimir, are you joking?
Vladimir, are you kidding?
I am still waiting for an answer fromAleksey Sergan. Depending on the answer there will be a second leading part of the question.
I am still waiting for an answer fromAleksey Sergan. Depending on the answer there will be a second leading part of the question.
I see. So you're not kidding after all...Sometimes a terminal bug is just a terminal bug.
Where is the code for this miracle adviser? 99% bet you work with classes and use a static variable somewhere.
The code is several thousand lines. There is no point in attaching it. There are no static variables. There are classes. Either way it's a tester error.
I get it. So you're not kidding after all...Sometimes a terminal bug is just a terminal bug.
Nuh-uh :)