Errors, bugs, questions - page 2413

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I can't attach a file with the ToR in the body of the message. What format should it be in?
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
I can't attach a file with the ToR in the body of the message. What format should it be in?

When you click "Attach file", all formats are written there.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

When you click "Attach file", all formats are listed there.

Thank you, sent it to rar

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Thanks, I sent it to rar.


I thought rar was banned ?

ZIP is fine.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Thank you, sent it in rar.

Maybe zip?


 
Vladimir Karputov:

Maybe zip?


No, it is in rar

 
How do I get rid of the adverts in my personal account?
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
How do I get rid of the adverts in my private message?

Write here

Спамеры, спам в личных сообщения, спам в обсуждениях, спам в отзывах
Спамеры, спам в личных сообщения, спам в обсуждениях, спам в отзывах
  • 2014.09.13
  • www.mql5.com
Общее обсуждение: Спамеры, спам в личных сообщения, спам в обсуждениях, спам в отзывах
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Does anyone even know what we're talking about?

There is a CSymbolInfo class in the MQ library. It is initialized by Name method.
During initialization such *** happens on these calls. I think that just the calls themselves may cause such errors.

 
Andrey Pogoreltsev:

There is a CSymbolInfo class in the MQ library. It's initialized by Name method.
That's during initialization such *** happens on these calls. I think it's just the calls themselves that can lead to such errors.

Where does it happen? Specifically in which class method? Minimum reproducible code?

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