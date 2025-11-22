Errors, bugs, questions - page 2413
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I can't attach a file with the ToR in the body of the message. What format should it be in?
When you click "Attach file", all formats are written there.
When you click "Attach file", all formats are listed there.
Thank you, sent it to rar
Thanks, I sent it to rar.
I thought rar was banned ?
ZIP is fine.
Thank you, sent it in rar.
Maybe zip?
Maybe zip?
No, it is in rar
How do I get rid of the adverts in my private message?
Write here
Does anyone even know what we're talking about?
There is a CSymbolInfo class in the MQ library. It is initialized by Name method.
During initialization such *** happens on these calls. I think that just the calls themselves may cause such errors.
There is a CSymbolInfo class in the MQ library. It's initialized by Name method.
That's during initialization such *** happens on these calls. I think it's just the calls themselves that can lead to such errors.
Where does it happen? Specifically in which class method? Minimum reproducible code?