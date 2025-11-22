Errors, bugs, questions - page 2373
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Bild 1968 (the problem occurred in earlier builds), I run in /portable mode.
I start the run in the tester, automatically (and manually as well) the chart opens empty, without graph-objects of deals, and there is no transition to the appropriate graph-object when double-clicking in the history of the run, although the list of objects is present, but when you click "transition" nothing happens.
Bild 1968 (no problem, and not observed in earlier builds), I run in normal mode, without /portable.
I start run in the tester, automatically (and manually the same) opens chart,trades are displayed with graphical objects, I go to appropriate graphical object when I double-click in the history of run, they are present in the list of objects, and when I press "switch" button, I go to the object.
What is the problem?
I solved it this way: went to c:\Users\***AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\***********************************************\config\ folder and copied files
common.ini
hotkeys.ini
metaeditor.ini
settings.ini
terminal.ini
into the appropriate folder of the portable folder with replacement - everything worked right away.
Conclusion (may be wrong conclusion, but I see no other conclusion): something is broken in terminal configuration files, some property which is registered in one of above mentioned files.
So question: what exactly is broken and was restored in such a barbaric way - by replacing settings to default?
PS After switching to another account again something broke and graph objects are no longer visible.
PPS Solved the problem by replacing the settings file, and it was possible to find out which settings file is changed when switching to another account, it is terminal.ini
Run Help -> Check for updates -> Beta
If this is the answer to my bug report - thanks for your promptness, I will check it in the next hour or so and report back
yes, now after switching to another account the objects are displayed.
But now another problem:
if you click on the very first trade #2, then on the chart we get to #102 (clicking on all trades before the 102nd is useless, we get to the 102nd), but after the 102nd is fine. as if we hit an invisible wall and rewinding the chart manually to trades before the 102nd is not possible.
If this is the answer to my bug report - thanks for your promptness, I will check it in the next hour or so and report back
yes, now after switching to another account the objects are displayed.
But now another problem:
if you click on the very first trade #2, we get to #102 on the chart (clicking on all trades before the 102nd is useless, we get to the 102nd), but after the 102nd is fine. as if we hit an invisible wall and rewinding the chart manually to trades before the 102nd is not possible.
Try to increase the bar limit on the chart in the client terminal settings
Try increasing the bar limit on the chart in the client terminal settings
set unlimit - helped.
Can you tell me how to make the builds save automatically?
A version control or backup programme.
Citizens and fellow developers, you can't mess up like this. This is out of bounds!
Citizens and fellow developers, you can't mess up like this. This is already out of the question!
Dmitry!
What build do you have?
By the way, you have a Sell position, so that you are not satisfied TP should be lower :)
Completed
Ahhhh! Raised 9 000 pips :(
Awesome!