Errors, bugs, questions - page 2383
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I get an error
ERR_CHART_NO_REPLY
4102
Chart does not respond
When trying to make a screenshot.
I don't know the resolution of the screenshot exactly, but it's very large something in the region of 20000na1000.
So my question is, what is the maximum resolution to take a screenshot?
I need it very much for data analysis - the chart is drawn on the canvas, but I can't see it to the full extent.
I've decided 1024 by 768. Anything more is a burden on my system.
Even 1920 by 1080 takes about 3 seconds.
I've decided on 1024 by 768, anything bigger is a load on the system.
Even 1920 by 1080 takes about 3 seconds.
I'm not in a hurry, and I can wait - I just need to inform the terminal about it, so it won't give such an error...
I searched for a few options, but I couldn't get them to work.
I have found a working variant.
Please help me with such function for MT4 on WinAPI.
I searched for a few options, but I couldn't get them to work.
ZS Found a working option.
I'm using this option.
I think they are both similar, the only problem is that if I loop through the accounts, with a pause, it loads the CPU core - this is a real nuisance.
I have not found analogue for MT5.
Please tell me, what is the ambiguity of this call to an overloaded function?
Excerpt from the terminal help:
The "spread" value on each bar should be the maximum spread for the selected bar.
We take any arbitrary bar on the history, for example EURUSD, M1, 02/19 08:07
We look at the data window, and look at the ticks. MetaQuotes-Demo server.
The data window shows a spread of 8; we can see 10+ values in the ticks of this minute. In fact, the data window shows not the maximum spread for the period, but the minimum one.
Such an "oversight" allows brokers to show the goods in front, so to speak, and not back. But it really hurts almost all traders, except for those who do not go below D1 in trading or do not switch to any testing modes except "real ticks", because all other modes, as far as I understand, are based on that spread value from one-minute bars. Fix this, please, just not the help (although it is much easier, of course), but the actual practice of forming these timeframes on their servers and on the brokers' servers.
Form a custom symbol with "correct" bars from real ticks. There cannot be a single rule for the formation of the spread.
Since I use limit orders, it is important for me to have data for the highest Bid and lowest Ask (their sequence in a bar is not set, unfortunately). For this rule I form bars with the appropriate spread.
If I trade through stop orders, I would change the rule.
As for the custom symbols, they represent great opportunities for the tester.
And who looks at the spread of the bar during analysis, when there are tick indicators...
Form a custom symbol with "correct" bars from real ticks. There cannot be a single rule for the formation of the spread.
Since I use limit orders, it is important for me to have data for the highest Bid and lowest Ask (their sequence in a bar is not set, unfortunately). For this rule I form bars with the appropriate spread.
If I trade using stop orders, I would change the rule.
Custom symbols are great opportunities for the tester.
First I stumbled upon it in Company A. and thought it was a reverse manipulation of the terminal manual. I was about to contact them on the forum, but then I noticed that the "own" history of the terminal is formed in the same way.
1. That is why I turn first of all to the developers of the terminal because this is actually a very serious misrepresentation in the terminal manual because on its basis traders may believe that the "quick" testing modes are quite objective, when in fact they are not, and that is because the spread is taken not as the maximum, but as the minimum per bar, contrary to the manual. From the point of view of a system trader it is almost like a divergence. If there is no objective of moving to the interests of traders, then at least let them remove this unfortunate "typo" from the manual.
2. As for the custom symbols, can the terminal replace low-bid with low-ask automatically, or must it be done manually using CopyTicksRange and CustomRatesReplace?
And who looks at the bar spread in analysis when there are tick indicators...
The tester in all modes except real ticks looks at the bar spread, am I wrong?
Excerpt from the terminal help:
The "spread" value on each bar should be the maximum spread for the selected bar.
We take any arbitrary bar on the history, for example EURUSD, M1, 02/19 08:07
We look at the data window, and look at the ticks. MetaQuotes-Demo server.
It has been three years since the maximum spread was fixed, not the minimum. The reference does not seem to have been corrected