Errors, bugs, questions - page 2381
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NormalPrice error! Good afternoon to all. I modified c mql4 to mql5 and now I got NormalPrice error. Please help me to understand the reason.
What does signal reliability depend on?
The question may be off-topic, but I don't see the point in just creating one. I'll ask it here.
What is the reliability of the signal based on?
In addition to the above errors in the tester (I am testing a multicurrency EA), the tester does not want to display other symbols, and the log contains numerous errors of no synchronization, also under the number 4001.
Again, in the 1981 build, everything worked without errors. In 1983 it's trouble.
Synchronization check feature:
Synchronisation is supported by a minute-by-minute request for data on each character with CopyTime(). ResetLastError() does not reset error number 4001 before calling the synchronization check functions.
Hello, after the MT5 update on 8 November the horizontal lines are no longer drawn by this script in the strategy tester. And the comment is not displayed.
Please advise how to fix it.
Error 4001.
Hello, after the MT5 update on 8 November the horizontal lines are no longer drawn by this script in the strategy tester. Please advise how to fix it.Error 4001.
Confirmed.
Terminal and system:
Example: Expert AdvisorDaily range works withOBJ_HLINE. In tester errors:
In addition to the above errors in the tester (I am testing a multicurrency EA), the tester does not want to display other symbols, and the log contains numerous errors of no synchronization, also under the number 4001.
Again, in the 1981 build, everything worked without errors. In 1983 it's trouble.
Synchronization check feature:
Synchronisation is supported by a minute-by-minute data request for each character with CopyTime(). ResetLastError() does not reset error number 4001 before calling the synchronization check functions.
This error has already been fixed.
Confirmed.
The terminal and the system:
Example:Daily range adviser works withOBJ_HLINE objects. In the tester errors:
To be fixed in the next build.
Bild 1984 MQ Demo Server
I wonder if anyone else has this problem on the 1983 build? The multi-currency tester refuses to make coffee, seems to have turned into a single-currency tester. I'm trying to get bars for different symbols, but no matter which one I request, it returns the one that is set in the tester settings.
Here is a simple Expert Advisor that blocks an error.
I look at aBarsCHFJPY[0], aBarsEURUSD[0], aBarsUSDCHF[0] with debugging, and see that they are absolutely equal (and which one exactly depends on selecting a symbol in tester settings). Changing the tester date has no effect on anything. That said, the character properties seem to be correct. Rolled back to build 1966 - everything is ok there.