Errors, bugs, questions - page 2366
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Strange behaviour of input parameters like long and ulong (didn't check others):
In MT4 (1170) they are not available for optimisation.
Is it supposed to be like this?
Strange behaviour of input parameters like long and ulong (didn't check others):
In MT4 (1170) they are not available for optimisation.
Is it supposed to be like this?
If you write sinput instead of input, it will be. Why this is the case is a mystery.
Spent a few hours searching for discrepancies. Found this
The peculiarities double know, but not such that if you change the order of addition (except for the relatively very different numbers), the result is different! Please explain to a fool why this happens here?
You only need to look at the bottom two lines in the source.
How about this:
Leading you to wonder?
error in the marketplace. Error on the website!
When updating the software, the date is not updated.
consequently it cannot be updated in the terminal either
error in the marketplace. Error on the website!
When updating the software, the date is not updated.
Therefore, it cannot be updated in the terminal.
Updates are not distributed instantly. Give them at least 24 hours.
So updates don't spread instantaneously. At least give them 24 hours.
Instantly. All you have to do is press the refresh button.
It's been non-momentary for years, but maybe things have changed. Your picture is from today. Let's wait for an official response or it will blink itself tomorrow.
It has been non-momentary for years, but maybe things have changed. Your picture is from today. Let's wait for an official response or it will blink on its own tomorrow.
Test on MT5 FORTS Opening.
At first SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) always returns 0. I thought I had no time to investigate and calculate CU based on the current profit but the position profit is also 0 in PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) and in the terminal. Have I lost my understanding of something?