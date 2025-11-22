Errors, bugs, questions - page 2344
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If you dig around a bit and analyse the correlation between the number of downloads and ratings, it looks rather implausible. A strange logical and statistical bias.
What exactly looks weird? I get about 1 download per 3 views.
There's a lot of confusion with bounces and views.
For example, views are counted separately for languages, but several languages can be grouped together and have the same (and probably total) number of views.
count of hits is only available in the author's profile if he/she allows publishing products. Whether it is a total count for all languages or only for the original language is unclear.
furthermore, code can be downloaded directly from iE. there is a suspicion that browsing is not counted from there.
and also there are many sites on the internet copying codobase )
what exactly looks strange? i have about 1 download per 3 views.
I have more modest results.
For example, only for my one (the oldest) code in the English version 48155 , and in the Russian version 24217 hits.
But in total I have 1279 downloads on all my codes (4 codes in total) in my achievement stats.
It looks very boring and worthless code that everyone is watching but no one is downloading. :((
ZS It's only strange that in the ranking it's in the top of the leaderboard as usual. (62 times rated).
I have more modest results.
For example, only on my one (the oldest) code in the English version 48155 , and in Russian 24217 hits.
But in total I have 1279 downloads on all my codes (4 codes in total) in my achievement statistics.
Apparently very boring and worthless code that everyone is watching but no one is downloading. :((
I have more modest results.
so am i. 1 download per 6-10 views. i was only looking at the numbers in the feed at first
But in total I have 1279 downloads for all my codes (4 codes in total) in my achievement stats.
I see a very boring and worthless code that everyone is watching but no one is downloading. :((
ZS It's only strange that in the rankings it's in the top of the leaderboard as usual. (62 times rated)
i have the opposite. one code has 8700 downloads and only 34 ratings. but it's an indicator.
your libraries have a smaller audience, but a more appreciative one. imho
I would like the developers to introduce exception handling into MQL. I would also like them to introduce the standard assert, otherwise they will have to generate all sorts of artificial errors like division by zero and so on.
Exceptions - already said, will not be entered. We will use return codes.
As for ASSERT(), it's easier to write your own macro.
the number of downloads can be viewed in the only place - the author's profile, if he/she allows the publication of products.
In the original screenshot, the number of downloads is not an integer.
In the original screenshot the number of downloads is not an integer.
not in the achievements but in the feed
Error during compilation
Otherwise:
It's fine. What's the difference? (assuming C#\\\Test.dll exists and is in C# format)
How do I understand this - I am testing with OHLC on M1 and at closing on SL I get a sensible profit/loss (33606-33608=-2), but when I close on take profit - nonsense (33591-33506=29), yes, I see that the price is "33562" but where did that price come from? The minute bar is less!
If anyone knows the reason, and this is not a bug, please tell me!Testing with real ticks does not change the picture.