Errors, bugs, questions - page 2351

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Kuzmich:

Hi all.

Terminal build 1960 (same in beta 1966). Functions CopyTicks, CopyTicksRange work correctly in the indicator, running in the terminal, but in the tester, the same indicator in these functions shows -1 result and error 4014. Could you please explain why?

What is the simulation mode?

Only "based on real ticks" and "Jitter" work. There is a restriction on egetik - the request is satisfied only within the generated ticks

m1 ohlc and opening prices are not suitable (your case?)

 
pavlick_:

You can go like this:

But crusty, you can't put it somewhere in a condition, only through =

Everything should be fair and work even like this:

int NewHandle = 0;
datetime time = MACRO( NewHandle, TimeCurrent());
void OnStart() {}
 
Slava:

Which simulation mode?

Only "based on real ticks" and "ejetic" are suitable. On egetik, the restriction is that the request is only satisfied within the generated ticks

m1 ohlc and opening prices don't fit (your case?)

That's what's weird. Tried on different simulation modes both "All ticks" and "Every tick based on real ticks" result is the same - (-1) and error 4014. I understand that it shouldn't work on "OHLC on M1" and "Open prices only". But it doesn't work on real ticks!:(

 
A100:

Everything has to be fair and work even so:

I give up, I don't know how to make it for GW, your way out.

 
A100, well what are we waiting for (I'm limited on time), let's put a point on the issue, your option in the studio.
 
Bugs in MT5 Services

#property  service
void OnStart()
  {   
      while(!IsStopped()){
         Sleep(2000);
         Print(2);
      
      
      }
   
  }


1) In debug mode sleep is in milliseconds.
In release mode sleep becomes in microseconds.


2) When adding multiple instances of the same service (in runtime logs each next instance name is appended with 1, 2, 3, ....).
however in navigator tree all created instances have the same name:


 
Slava:

Какой режим моделирования?

Подходят только "на основе реальных тиков" и "ежетик". На ежетике ограничение - запрос удовлетворяется только в пределах сгенерированных тиков

m1 ohlc и по ценам открытия не подходят (Ваш случай?)

That's what's weird. Tried on different modelling modes both "All ticks" and "Every tick based on real ticks" the result is the same - (-1) and error 4014. I understand that it shouldn't work on "OHLC on M1" and "Open prices only". But it doesn't work on real ticks!:(

I have understood it. If the MataEditor is opened, then, when testing is started (directly from the Strategy Tester), the settings from the "Settings" page of the Strategy Tester are ignored, and the settings specified in the "Service->Settings->Debugging" menu of the MetaEditor are used. How about that! I thought that settings from MetaEditor are used only if the test/debugging is run from it.

 
Sergey Dzyublik:
Bugs in MT5 Services

it's not bugs and you're running "ahead of the train", the developers haven't announced the new functionality yet

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/294975/page3#comment_9921908

Сервисы. Уже работают?
Сервисы. Уже работают?
  • 2018.12.18
  • www.mql5.com
Билд 1961. В редакторе создал новый вид программы - сервис. В OnStart прописал: Далее запустил сервис: и сразу результат: В общем работает...
 
pavlick_:

You can go like this:

No, you can't do that, I offered an invalid option. Let's wait for A100, if he hasn't leaked.
 
Igor Makanu:

It's not bugs and you're running "ahead of the train", the developers haven't announced the new functionality yet

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/294975/page3#comment_9921908

What does the announcement have to do with bugs in the implementation of something that is already available?

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